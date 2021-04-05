PeaceHealth COVID vaccine doses double this week and Skagit offers these unclaimed doses

Here is the latest on who is eligible for the COVID-19 virus vaccine and where you can get it in Whatcom County. The information is frequently updated as vaccine availability changes.

The Washington State Department of Health allocates vaccines it receives from the federal government based, in part, on reported need and providers’ ability to properly store and distribute doses. These allocations are going to state clinics and county clinics, private and public health care clinics, and pharmacies.

This week, PeaceHealth will give 2,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 3,000 second doses, according to the health care provider’s weekly vaccine update on Monday, April 5.

That’s 108% percent more first doses than last week — when the health care provider received 1,200 first doses —but it’s too soon to say whether vaccine supplies are starting to open up, according to Bev Mayhew, spokesperson for PeaceHealth.

“We hope so, but it has gone up and down over the past weeks so we really can’t draw any conclusions,” Mayhew said to The Bellingham Herald.

PeaceHealth said it will continue to ask the state for more vaccine, adding that its clinic the Health Education Center could provide about 6,000 doses a week at full capacity.

Who is eligible for vaccination

Washington state is allowing vaccinations by phases. Check yours at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Statewide, starting April 15:

Everyone 16 years and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

So far, only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people as young as 16 years.

Eligible phase 1B, tiers 3 and 4, since March 31:

▪ People age 60 to 64 years old.

▪ People with two or more comorbidities, which are underlying health conditions listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

▪ More people living in congregate settings, including correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, and people who are homeless and living in or access services in such settings.

▪ More workers in congregate settings, including restaurants, manufacturing and construction.

Eligible phase 1B, tier 2, since March 17:

▪ Critical workers employed in certain congregate settings, including agriculture, food processing, fishing vessels, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, and prisons and jails.

▪ Those who are 16 years and older who are pregnant or who have disabilities that put them at high risk.

Previously and still eligible, Phase 1B, tier 1:

▪ All people 65 years and older.

▪ People 50 years and older in multi-generational households where they live with and care for their parents or a grandchild.

▪ People who are over 50 and unable to live independently, who either receive long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home.

▪ Educators and staff working in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade as well as licensed child care workers.

Not eligible in this phase are people younger than 50, people over 50 who care for a partner or friend, or any parent or guardian caring for their small child or teen.

Previously and still eligible, Phase 1A:

▪ High-risk health care workers.

▪ High-risk first responders.

▪ Residents and staff of congregate living settings, such as nursing homes.

▪ All other workers in health care settings who are at risk.

Licensed practical nurse Ivory Royal administers the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Piyada Kuankitpaisam of Bellingham on Feb. 20 at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. The vaccine clinic was held for hospital employees. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald





Wh ere to get vaccinated

As of Monday, most of these health care systems have an appointment-only process and those seeking appointments should do so primarily online. Some providers have said they will reach out to qualified patients themselves.

▪ Department of Health: The state’s Vaccine Locator tool searches for available doses within a 50-mile radius of a ZIP code.

The site also will let you know how recently the information was updated. This is a good site if you don’t want to search all over.

Go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

If you need more help, call 800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

▪ Associates in Family Medicine: Says its vaccine supply remains limited. It asks people to fill out a form online for contact when more doses are available.

▪ Family Care Network: Is providing the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will offer appointments to its established patients in eligible tiers as supplies become available.

The health care provider announces 24 hours in advance when it will open scheduling. The information will be posted on its website and social media, or patients can call for information at 360-733-1342.

When there are vaccine appointments, patients can schedule by going online to covidvaccine.fcn.net or by calling 360-733-1342.

▪ PeaceHealth: Is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines although its focus is primarily on Pfizer. People don’t have to be PeaceHealth patients to get an appointment.

People are being told to periodically check for available appointments by going to its online scheduling tool at peacehealth.org.

People also can call 833-375-0285 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The phone line doesn’t accepts messages.

PeaceHealth says it is reserving some appointments for eligible individuals in underserved communities.

▪ Sea Mar: Has a first-come, first-served walk-in system, but check availability online first. As of its last update on Monday morning, Sea Mar had first doses for most of its clinics in the state, including in Everson.

Most of the clinics are offering the Moderna vaccine although a couple also are providing Johnson & Johnson.

▪ Unity Care NW: The health care provider said it has a limited supply of Johnson & Johnson for its patients next week.

People can check if there are appointments online at unitycarenw.org/vaccine/. If there aren’t any, check back on Friday, Unity Care said on its website.

▪ Federal pharmacy program: The federal government is sending vaccines directly to retail pharmacies.

In Washington state, participating pharmacies include Albertsons Companies (Safeway, Haggen and Albertsons); Costco; Health Mart Independent Pharmacies; Walmart, Rite Aid and Kroger (Fred Meyer and QFC).

Search for appointments at Albertsons in-store pharmacies at one website, mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.

Check whether Rite Aid is scheduling vaccine appointments at riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier.

To check at Walmart, go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.

To check Costco, go to costco.com/covid-vaccine.html.

The state’s vaccine locator site also will provide information about whether vaccines are available.

Pharmacies receive vaccines from the state Department of Health as well.

Government clinics

▪ Whatcom County: A mass COVID-19 vaccination effort has been launched by a coalition of Whatcom County health care providers and the health department

Appointments for the Community Vaccination Center are required and are based on vaccine supply. The center is in Building G at Bellingham Technical College.

Go to vaccinatewhatcom.org to check for updates about the next clinic.

▪ Skagit County: The health department has set up a mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds in Mount Vernon but vaccinations depend on supply.

New appointments are announced at noon on Fridays on skagitcounty.net/covidvaccine. Appointments may be added throughout the week depending on vaccine availability.

Search for appointments at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

People who can’t access online appointments can call 360-416-1500 for help Monday to Saturday. Spanish speakers will be available for those who need it.

The health department also has created a private Facebook page where it announces if it has unclaimed vaccine doses because people don’t show up for an appointment.

Ideally, the doses would go to those who are currently eligible for vaccination but the primary goal is to make sure doses are used, organizers said.

When announced on its Facebook page, the extra doses are first come, first served and people have to be able to get to the fairgrounds within 30 minutes of the announcement.

These doses will typically be available at the end of a clinic, at 3:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. depending on the day, according to the post.

The next time information will be released on whether there are unclaimed doses will be made on Wednesday, April 7.

▪ Washington: The state is offering large-scale vaccination in Spokane, Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick. They are open by appointment only to people who register and are eligible for the vaccine phase.

See what’s available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov. The site also provides information on other vaccine clinics elsewhere in the state. Access information for other clinics by leaving the search windows empty.

Vaccine allocation

Here’s how much the federal government is expected to give Washington state over three weeks.

▪ Week of April 4: 458,340 total doses (285,320 first doses, 173,020 second doses).

The supply is expected to include 109,000 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, which makes for a “substantial increase in vaccine” this week, according to an update from the Washington State Department of Health.

▪ Week of April 11: 412,570 total doses (217,320 first doses, 195,250 second doses).

▪ Week of April 18: 390,340 total doses (217,320 first doses, 173,020 second doses).

One-stop help

Volunteers are helping people find vaccines at these online sites.

▪ Covid Vaccine Tracker: Discussion in Bellingham WA Area, a private Facebook group, has volunteers who are stepping in to try to help Whatcom County residents find appointments. It has over 1,100 members, who share information about appointments and what people are experiencing (good and bad).

▪ CovidWA.com is compiling vaccine appointments throughout the state. Type in your zip code to get the information. You may have to travel to get your shots.

You also can follow @covidwashington for statewide alerts, as well as call or text your zip code to 206-222-9793, organizers said.

The site said it tries to check over 860 vaccine providers in the state about every 5 minutes.

▪ Find a COVID shot WA, a private group on Facebook, has volunteers that help people find appointments if they post using #searching. It has more than 50,600 members.

About the vaccines

Vaccines approved and currently available in Washington are:

▪ Pfizer: Requires two doses 21 days apart; authorized for people 16 years and older; 95% effective.

▪ Moderna: Requires two doses 28 days apart; authorized for people 18 years and older; 94.1% effective.

▪ Johnson & Johnson: Requires only one dose; authorized for people 18 years and older; 66.9% effective.

The CDC provides more information about the vaccines. Or go to COVIDVaccineWA.org.