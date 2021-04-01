Two Whatcom regions see no COVID cases last week, but infection rates rise in 3 others

While two school district regions within Whatcom County saw no new COVID-19 cases last week, three regions saw their coronavirus infection rates increase, according to analysis of county health data released Tuesday.

The regions covered by the Bellingham, Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley school districts all saw their number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks rise when the Whatcom County Health District released its latest location data on March 30. They are the first regions to see their respective infection rates grow in three weeks.

Despite the increases, the infection rates in Bellingham and Mount Baker remained below 100, along with the Blaine. Meridian also saw its infection rate nearly cut in half to join those three regions below triple digits.

The Blaine and Meridian regions actually saw no new cases last week, according to analysis of the county’s data by The Bellingham Herald, as they were among the four regions to see infection rate decreases last week.

And perhaps more importantly, all seven regions in the county had infection rates below 250 for the first time since Thanksgiving (Nov. 24 report).

The county health department releases weekly data on the location of COVID-19 cases using school districts as geographical boundaries. Infection rates in Tuesday’s report are based on data between March 14 and 27.

Previously, the health department released the total number of cases within each district along with infection rates, but case counts have not been included in recent report. The Herald estimates the number of cases in each district, based on the infection rates, data in previous reports and the 2019 five-year population estimates for each school district from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Overall, The Herald estimates the county saw a 1.3% growth in cases (94 cases) since the last data released on March 23 — down from the 2.3% growth and 160 new cases the county reported the previous week.

With 254 cases the past two weeks, according to The Herald’s estimates, Whatcom County has an overall infection rate of 112.8, based on 225,300 residents in the county. Three of the county’s regions had infection rates higher than that mark, according to the county’s data.

Here is what the health department’s latest data showed for the seven regions in the county:

Bellingham: The 14-day infection rate increased from 76 in the March 23 report to 92 on Tuesday, according to the county data. Based on that rate and 110,951 residents in the district, according to 2019 U.S. Census five-year estimates, The Herald estimates the case count increased by 2.1% last week (52cases) to a pandemic total of 2,554.

Blaine: The 14-day infection rate decreased from 80 in the March 23 report to 57 on Tuesday, according to the county data. Based on that rate and 17,713 residents in the district, according to 2019 U.S. Census five-year estimates, The Herald estimates the case count remained unchanged at a pandemic total of 427.

Ferndale: The 14-day infection rate decreased from 188 in the March 23 report to 149 on Tuesday, according to the county data. Based on that rate and 33,711 residents in the district, according to 2019 U.S. Census five-year estimates, The Herald estimates the case count increased by 0.8% last week (12 cases) to a pandemic total of 1,433.

Lynden: The 14-day infection rate decreased from 301 in the March 23 report to 227 on Tuesday, according to the county data. Based on that rate and 20,730 residents in the district, according to 2019 U.S. Census five-year estimates, The Herald estimates the case count increased by 1.3% last week (16 cases) to a pandemic total of 1,218.

Meridian: The 14-day infection rate decreased from 111 in the March 23 report to 56 on Tuesday, according to the county data. Based on that rate and 11,799 residents in the district, according to 2019 U.S. Census five-year estimates, The Herald estimates the case count remained unchanged at a pandemic total of 380.

Mount Baker: The 14-day infection rate increased from 51 in the March 23 report to 95 on Tuesday, according to the county data. Based on that rate and 15,062 residents in the district, according to 2019 U.S. Census five-year estimates, The Herald estimates the case count increased by 2.2% last week (nine cases) to a pandemic total of 395.

Nooksack Valley: The 14-day infection rate increased from 190 in the March 23 report to 217 on Tuesday, according to the county data. Based on that rate and 10,825 residents in the district, according to 2019 U.S. Census five-year estimates, The Herald estimates the case count increased by 1.1% last week (eight cases) to a pandemic total of 702.