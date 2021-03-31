Whatcom County sees 17 people test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

Whatcom County is one of 18 counties in Washington state to see people test positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated, the Whatcom County Health Department told The Bellingham Herald in an email Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Health announced in a release that it was investigating 102 reports of what scientists call “vaccine breakthrough” cases, which the state said are expected with any vaccine. Those cases represent less than 0.01% of the more than 1.23 million Washington state residents who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Saturday, March 27.

Eight people were sick enough to be hospitalized and two potential deaths are being investigated, the state reported.

Whatcom County has seen 17 breakthrough cases, according to Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Melissa Morin, though none of those people have been hospitalized or died of COVID-19. The 17 breakthrough cases represent less than 0.045% of the 37,969 Whatcom residents who had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to The Herald’s analysis.

“It is important to remember that every vaccine on the market right now prevents severe disease and death in most cases,” Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah said in the release. “People should still get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, and encourage friends, loved ones, and co-workers to do the same.”

The three vaccines currently in use offer no more than 95% effectiveness. That means for every 100 people who are fully vaccinated, five could be infected with COVID-19 if they are exposed to it.

Both of the patients who died after being fully vaccinated were over 80 years old and had underlying health issues, the release said.

The majority of Washington’s breakthrough cases experienced mild symptoms or none at all, according to the release.

“Finding evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice socially distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated,” Shah said.

The Department of Health said it will provide regular reports on breakthrough cases starting in April.