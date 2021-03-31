First post-vaccine COVID-19 cases confirmed in Washington state, including in Whatcom

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Whatcom County is one of 18 counties in Washington state to see a person test positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated, the Whatcom County Health Department told The Bellingham Herald in an email Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Health announced in a release that it was investigating 102 reports of what scientists call “vaccine breakthrough” cases, which the state said are expected with any vaccine. Those cases respresent less than 0.01% of all Washington state residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eight people were sick enough to be hospitalized and two potential deaths are being investigated, the state reported.

“It is important to remember that every vaccine on the market right now prevents severe disease and death in most cases,” Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah said in the release. “People should still get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, and encourage friends, loved ones, and co-workers to do the same.”

The Herald has asked the Whatcom County Health Department how many vaccine breakthrough cases have been seen in Whatcom County and if any of those cases has resulted in a COVID-related hospitalization or death.

As of Saturday, March 27, more than 1.23 million Washington state residents had been fully vaccinated, according to Department of Health data. That includes 37,969 Whatcom County residents.

The three vaccines currently in use offer no more than 95% effectiveness. That means for every 100 people who are fully vaccinated, five could be infected with COVID-19 if they are exposed to it.

Both of the patients who died after being fully vaccinated were over 80 years old and had underlying health issues, the release said.

The majority of Washington’s breakthrough cases experienced mild symptoms or none at all, according to the release.

“Finding evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice socially distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated,” Shah said.

The Department of Health said it will provide regular reports on breakthrough cases starting in April.