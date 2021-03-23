Regal Cinemas will begin reopening soon. What does that mean for the Barkley theater?

Regal, which operates the theater in the Barkley district, temporarily closed its theaters on Oct. 2, 2020. It is planning to begin reopening its theaters in April. The Bellingham Herald file

Regal Cinemas is reopening some of its theaters next week, starting off with the kind of movie made for the big screen.

The company, which operates the Regal Barkley Village theater, is planning to open select theaters starting Friday, April 2. Regal didn’t say which specific theaters would open that day, but CNBC reported that it would be more than 500, with more to open in the coming weeks. As of Tuesday morning, March 23, Regal’s website was not taking ticket reservations for the Bellingham theater.

Whatcom County is currently in Phase 3 of the state’s Healthy Washington plan. In this, phase movie theaters are allowed to be open at 50% capacity or less than 400 people, whichever is less.

The select theaters that do open on April 2 will show “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which will no doubt provide the kind of explosions and special effects that big screens and sound systems can amplify.

Regal has also made major changes to its concession stands, including eliminating every other register and reducing menu offerings. To make it easier on customers, concession items can now be purchased from the Regal mobile app.

Regal theaters will open more widely on April 16, in time for “Mortal Kombat,” according to Deadline.

As of last weekend, 51% of movie theaters in North America had reopened, CNBC reported. AMC has already reopened some of its theaters, including at the Cascade Mall in Skagit County.