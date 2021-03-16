Here’s when to sign up for Saturday’s COVID vaccinations at Bellingham Technical College

A total of 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered during a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Saturday, March 20, at Bellingham Technical College.

It will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Vaccination Center at Bellingham Technical College, 3028 Lindbergh Ave. in building G.

Vaccination is by appointment only.

People eligible to receive the vaccine under Washington state’s phased rollout plan can sign up starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, the Whatcom County Health Department announced on Tuesday.

Do so by going to prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

Vaccines given at the Community Vaccination Center will vary, based on what’s available.

People who don’t have internet access, an email address, or who need language interpretation can call 360-778-6075 for help in scheduling an appointment.

To avoid possible long wait times, online scheduling is recommended.

Don’t call if you have internet access, the health department said.

“Call volumes last week nearly overwhelmed phone systems. It’s much faster to schedule online than over the phone, and the phone service needs to be prioritized for those who can’t schedule online,” the health department said in its news release.

Organizers are asking people to arrive within five minutes of their appointment to avoid crowding. If you arrive earlier than that, wait in your vehicle or away from the Community Vaccination Center building and at least 6 feet away from others in the area.

“It’s really great that people are so eager to get vaccinated,” said Shanon Hardie, chief operating officer at Unity Care NW and chair of the steering committee for the Community Vaccination Center.

“We’re eager to make it happen. But we still have to do it safely, and to do that we have to try to make our appointments as close to right-on-time as possible,” Hardie said in the release.

Upcoming hours and days of clinic operation will be limited by the number of doses received from the Washington State Department of Health.

The Whatcom County Health Department said it will announce weekly clinic dates and times on Tuesdays, and will open registration on Wednesdays — for the next two weeks.

A total of 391 people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the first official clinic on Saturday, March 13, at the Community Vaccination Center. The available appointments filled up within two hours.

The large-scale clinic for the community is a collaboration of health care providers and others that include Bellingham Technical College, Family Care Network, PeaceHealth, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Unity Care NW, Whatcom County Health Department, Whatcom Unified Command, and Hoagland Pharmacy.

Students in the nursing programs at BTC and Whatcom Community College help staff the site.

Learn more about the clinic, what to expect, and directions for driving or taking public transportation to BTC by going to vaccinatewhatcom.org.

Who is eligible for vaccination

Washington state is allowing vaccinations by phases. Check yours online.

Eligible phase 1B, tier 2, starting March 17:

▪ Critical workers employed in certain congregate settings, including agriculture, food processing, fishing vessels, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, and prisons and jails.

▪ Those who are 16 years and older who are pregnant or who have disabilities that put them at high risk.

Not included are restaurant workers. The state has yet to determine where they’ll fall in the queue.

Phase 1B, tier 1:

▪ All people 65 years and older.

▪ People 50 years and older in multi-generational households where they live with and care for their parents or a grandchild.

▪ People who are over 50 and unable to live independently, who either receive long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home.

▪ Educators, school staff, licensed child care workers.

Not eligible in this phase are people younger than 50, people over 50 who care for a partner or friend, or any parent or guardian caring for their small child or teen.

Previously and still eligible for vaccination from phase 1A:

▪ High-risk health care workers.

▪ High-risk first responders.

▪ Residents and staff of congregate living settings, such as nursing homes.

▪ All other workers in health care settings who are at risk.