Whatcom‘s mass COVID vaccination site set to open Saturday at Bellingham Technical College

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open Saturday, March 13, at Bellingham Technical College, the Whatcom County Health Department announced on Tuesday, March 9.

It will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bellingham Technical College, 3028 Lindbergh Ave.

Vaccination is by appointment only.

People who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Washington state’s phased rollout plan — now in phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 — can make an appointment for what’s being called the Community Vaccination Center starting 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, March 10.

Schedule appointments at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

People who don’t have internet access, an email address, or who need language interpretation can call 360-778-6075 for help in scheduling an appointment.

To avoid possible long wait times, scheduling appointments online is recommended.

The effort to open the large-scale clinic for the community is a collaboration of health care providers that include Bellingham Technical College, Family Care Network, PeaceHealth, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Unity Care NW and the Whatcom County Health Department.

Students in the nursing programs at BTC and Whatcom Community College will help staff the site, according to a previous Bellingham Herald article.

Who is eligible for vaccination

Washington state is allowing vaccinations by phases. Check yours online.

Most of those in phase 1B, tier 1, have been eligible for vaccination since Jan. 18:

▪ All people 65 years and older.

▪ People 50 years and older in multi-generational households where they live with and care for their parents or a grandchild.

▪ People who are over 50 and unable to live independently, who either receive long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home.

▪ Under the direction of President Biden, Washington state announced it was adding educators and licensed childcare workers to its Phase 1B-1 group starting Tuesday, March 2, and they could seek appointments immediately.

The addition means that about 5,000 more Whatcom County residents can now be vaccinated.

The county has 4,829 people employed in preK-12 education fields and 161 child care workers, according to The Bellingham Herald’s analysis of Washington State Employment Security Department data.

Not eligible in this phase are people younger than 50, people over 50 who care for a partner or friend, or any parent or guardian caring for their small child or teen.

Previously and still eligible for vaccination from phase 1A:

▪ High-risk health care workers.

▪ High-risk first responders.

▪ Residents and staff of congregate living settings, such as nursing homes.

▪ All other workers in health care settings who are at risk.

Next up, but not yet eligible, will be tier 2 of phase 1B, which includes:

▪ Critical workers who work in certain congregate settings, including agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, and workers in prisons and jails.

▪ Pregnant women and those with disabilities that put them at high risk.

Gov. Inslee has announced plans to move to this tier beginning March 22.