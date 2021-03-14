Whatcom sees 31 new confirmed COVID cases Saturday

Whatcom County had 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Saturday, March 13. Deaths are not reported on the weekends.

Overall, Whatcom County has seen 6,963 confirmed cases and 85 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data as of 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 12. An additional 174 probable cases — an increase of seven from Friday’s report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

That means that 1.2% of Whatcom’s 7,137 total cases (confirmed and probable cases combined) have resulted in death — better than the statewide 1.5% average of total cases.

The 31 new confirmed cases reported Saturday mean Whatcom County has had 3,494 cases — about 13 cases more than half its pandemic total — reported during the first 72 days of 2021 (an average of 48.5 cases per day). The county’s daily average of newly reported cases the past seven days increased to 23.5 per day.

The state said new cases, deaths and hospitalizations Friday were incomplete due to another interruption in the data reporting process.

The state Department of Health data Saturday showed Whatcom County has had 324 hospitalizations during the pandemic, which is an increase of four from Friday’s report.

The state also reported that a total of 190,150 molecular tests have been administered in Whatcom County during the pandemic — a decrease of 1,876 tests from Friday’s report — meaning 3.66% of all reported tests in the county during the pandemic have come back positive. The state cautioned that negative test results from Nov. 21-30 remain incomplete and results statewide may include up to 130 duplicates.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, which is licensed and staffed for 241 beds, reported to The Herald on Saturday morning it was treating two patients for COVID-19, a decrease of two from Friday’s report.

Whatcom vaccination update

Friday’s vaccination report said that as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, Whatcom County had administered 42,607 vaccinations — an increase of 2,813 vaccinations (up 5.65%) from Wednesday’s report, which was for data through Monday, March 8. Statewide, the number of vaccine doses administered increased 5.96% from Wednesday’s report (127,540 doses administered).

An average of 1,354 Whatcom County residents per day received a vaccination dose from March 4-10, a drop from the 1,651 seven-day average on Wednesday. Vaccination data is released Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The state estimates that 19.72% of the county has received its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 9.59% of the county is fully vaccinated. Whatcom remained ahead of the statewide average of 19.07% of residents receiving a first dose and behind the statewide average of 10.98% of residents being fully vaccinated.

The state did not update its county-by-county vaccinations table on Friday, nor did it release the number of people who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as it previously stated it would begin doing on Wednesday.

Based on the percentages and using a population of 225,300 for Whatcom County, which is the total the state uses in COVID-related estimates, The Bellingham Herald estimates that 44,429 Whatcom residents have received their first dose — an increase of 2,320 people from The Herald’s estimate of 42,109 on Wednesday. The Herald estimates 21,606 Whatcom residents are fully vaccinated — an increase of 1,239 from The Herald’s estimate of 42,109 on Wednesday.

The number of vaccines given and people vaccinated may not match, according to the dashboard, because people may be vaccinated in counties other than where they live.

In fact, The Herald’s previous analysis of data has shown Whatcom County residents have had to travel to get vaccine doses at a higher rate than most of the rest of the state. Using Friday’s data, The Herald estimates that Whatcom residents have had to travel outside the county for 20.3% of the doses they have received — a decrease from the 21.1% estimated from Wednesday’s data.

According to an analysis of Friday’s data by The Herald, Whatcom residents have received approximately 2.91% of the 2,2,67,958 total vaccine doses given in the state — down from 2.92% in Wednesday’s report. And the county has administered 2.32% of the state’s total — down from 2.33% in Wednesday’s report.

For comparison, Whatcom County represents 3.0% of the state’s total population and is the state’s ninth-largest county, according to 2019 U.S. Census estimates.

Based on 2019 five-year population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, The Herald’s analysis of Friday’s data found Whatcom County has administered 0.24 doses of vaccine per resident. With residents traveling to get the vaccine, Whatcom County has received 0.30 doses of vaccine per resident. Both numbers are below the statewide average of 0.31 vaccine doses administered per resident.

Skagit test site closed

Skagit County’s COVID-19 testing site closed Friday after nearly 11 months of testing.

Director of county Public Health Jennifer Johnson said the focus needs to be on vaccinations at the county fairgrounds site as the vaccine supply increases and eligibility expands.

“We are not going to test our way out of this pandemic,” she said. “We are going to vaccinate ourselves out of this pandemic.”

The county will be able to expand its vaccination capacity at the fairgrounds by using space that has been used for testing.

Johnson said over the past 11 months the work of county staff and volunteers at the testing site helped put the county a step ahead of its neighbors in dealing with the virus.

“As a mid-sized county, it is incredible that we built and sustained the site as long as we did,” she said.

By offering quick access to testing and results, she said staff could identify positive cases, get infected individuals into quarantine and reduce spread.

— Skagit Valley Herald

Whatcom’s risk assessment

The state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard was last updated Friday evening for data as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday. With a shift to “Healthy Washington” goals to resume business activities, the state is more specific on reporting dates for some metrics. The dashboard does not update on the weekends.

Whatcom County was missing the marks on two key metrics:

▪ Whatcom is missing the target rate of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents Feb. 17-March 2 with a rate of 239.7 — an increase from 238.3 reported Thursday. Whatcom County has the sixth-highest infection rate in the state according to Friday’s data.

▪ Whatcom had an average COVID-19 molecular testing rate per 100,000 people Feb. 16-22 of 335.7. No goal was stated for this metric, however, the overall statewide number was 246.4, and Whatcom’s average was an increase from the 226.8 reported Thursday.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target of less than 2.0% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 Feb. 15-21 with a rate of 5.6% — an increase from the 5.5% Thursday and the 16th-highest rate in the state.

The latest Healthcare System Readiness risk assessment dashboard, updated Thursday evening for data through Wednesday, shows for the North region, which combines Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, San Juan and Island counties:

▪ Occupied beds: 1,037 of the region’s 1,259 adult hospital beds (82.4%) were occupied, missing the state’s goal of 80% or less and an increase of 15 occupied beds from data Thursday.

▪ COVID occupied beds: 31 of the region’s 1,259 adult hospital beds (2.5%) were occupied by COVID patients, making the state’s goal of 10% or less but an increase of two occupied beds from data Thursday.

▪ Occupied ICU beds: 92 of the region’s 137 adult ICU beds (67.2%) were occupied. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it’s an increase of three beds in use from data Thursday.

▪ COVID occupied ICU beds: 12 of the region’s 137 adult ICU beds (8.8%) were occupied by COVID patients. The state does not have a goal for this metric, unchanged from data Thursday.

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Saturday evening:

▪ The U.S. has more than 29.3 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and more than 534,277 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 119.4 million reported cases and 2.6 million deaths.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Saturday afternoon:

▪ 328,975 confirmed cases, an increase of 809 from reported cases on Friday.

▪ 20,450 probable cases, an increase of 100 from Friday’s data.

▪ 19,830 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increase of 42 from data Friday.

▪ 5,533,879 total molecular tests, an increase of 23,401 from Friday’s data.

▪ 5,123 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday. That means 1.5% of all Washington residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have died. New deaths are not reported on the weekends.

According to the state’s latest vaccination report, which is updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

▪ 2,267,958 vaccinations had been given as of Wednesday according to the report, an increase of 127,540 from the previous report (5.96%).

▪ The state has averaged administering 44,610 doses of vaccines the past seven days — a little under the Department of Health’s stated daily goal of 45,000, and a decrease from the average 46,119 reported Wednesday.

▪ The state estimated Friday that 19.07% of the state’s residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 10.98% percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

▪ 2,626,720 doses have been delivered to Washington state providers (an increase of 65,880 from Wednesday’s report) and 186,030 doses have been delivered for the CDC’s long-term care program (unchanged from Wednesday’s report).

▪ Of the 2,812,750 doses delivered, 80.63% have been given, according to Friday’s report.

Washington state actions





On Thursday Inslee announced that the Roadmap to Recovery plan would transition from the regional approach back to a county-by-county evaluation process and that all counties will begin in Phase 3 effective March 22.

In Phase 3, outdoor professional sports can welcome back fans at 25% capacity, according to Inslee’s office, while capacity for indoor activities such as dining at restaurants, attending worship services and shopping at retail stores will double to 50% occupancy.

The state will run analyses every other Friday to determine whether regions will move backward or forward in phases the following Monday, officials said.

All restrictions in Phase 2 will be in some way expanded in Phase 3, according to Inslee’s office. That includes restaurants, gyms, retail, movie theaters, and professional and personal services.

Up to 50% occupancy or 400 people, whichever is lower, will be allowed for indoor activities that were allowed in Phase 2.

Up to 400 people will be allowed for outdoor activities and indoor events with physical distancing and masking in place, according to the governor’s office, as long as that count doesn’t exceed 50 percent capacity. Events at bigger venues will have different guidelines: 25% occupancy or up to 9,000 people.