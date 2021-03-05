Whatcom County sees 13 new B.1.1.7 variant COVID-19 cases — second most in the state

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Whatcom County’s number of confirmed B.1.1.7 variant COVID-19 cases grew to 14 last week, according to data released Thursday by the Washington State Department of Health, making Whatcom No. 2 in the state behind only King County.

The data was released in the Department of Health’s March 4 SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing and Variants in Washington State report.

Last week’s report showed Whatcom County had only one case of the B.1.1.7 variant — also known as the U.K variant — but that total grew substantially as of Thursday’s report.

King County has the highest number of B.1.1.7 variant cases in the state with 43, followed by Whatcom’s 14. Pierce County has four, Clark and Island counties have three and Snohomish County has two, while Skagit County has one. Overall, the state has 70 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

The B.1.351 variant — also known as the South Africa variant — has not been found in Whatcom County, according to the report, as King County has all five cases diagnosed in the state so far.

The state still has not seen the P.1 variant — or Brazil variant — according to the release.

The Bellingham Herald has asked the Whatcom County Health Department for comment about the increase in variant cases.

During the month of January, the report says that 2.5% of all confirmed molecular COVID-19 cases were sequenced by the state to determine if variants could be detected.

The state notified the Whatcom County Health Department of its first known U.K. variant case on Feb. 22.

“We are concerned but not alarmed about the detection of this variant in Whatcom County,” Dr. Greg Stern, Whatcom County health officer, said in a news release at the time. “It has been present in other counties in our region for several weeks, and we expected that it would eventually be identified in Whatcom County as well.”

First discovered in the United Kingdom in December, the variant concerns health officials because of its ability to spread more easily and more quickly than the original strain that causes COVID-19.

There is some recent evidence from the U.K. that it may increase the risk of hospitalization or death, but those findings haven’t been confirmed yet, the county news release stated.

“We expect this variant will continue to spread over the next several months,” Stern said in the release.

“We’re encouraged that the current vaccines work well to protect against it,” he added, referring to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Nationwide, the CDC reports there have been 2,672 reported U.K variant COVID cases as of March 4. There have been an additional 68 B.1.351 variant cases and 13 P.1 cases, according to the CDC.