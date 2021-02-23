More contagious U.K. variant of COVID confirmed in first Whatcom County resident

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The first confirmed case of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus variant B.1.1.7, commonly known as the U.K. variant, has been found in a Whatcom County resident.

The state notified the Whatcom County Health Department on Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, according to a news release from the health department.

No additional information is available about the Whatcom County resident.

“We are concerned but not alarmed about the detection of this variant in Whatcom County,” said Dr. Greg Stern, Whatcom County Health Officer said in a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 23. “It has been present in other counties in our region for several weeks, and we expected that it would eventually be identified in Whatcom County as well.”

First discovered in the United Kingdom, the variant concerns health officials because of its ability to spread faster than the original strain.

There is some recent evidence from the U.K. that this variant may increase the risk of hospitalization or death, but those findings haven’t been confirmed yet, the news release states.

“We expect this variant will continue to spread over the next several months,” Stern said of the U.K. variant. “We’re encouraged that the current vaccines work well to protect against it.”

So far, there are 1,661 known cases caused by this variant in 44 states, including 19 in Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on Sunday, Feb. 21.