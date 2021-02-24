Whatcom sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, as Lynden schools report six incidents last week

Whatcom County saw 21 new COVID-19 cases reported, according to the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday, Feb. 23, but no new deaths were reported.

Overall, Whatcom County has seen 6,455 confirmed cases and 81 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, meaning 1.2% of all COVID cases in Whatcom County have been linked to a death.

An additional 128 probable cases — an increase of two from Monday’s report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

The 21 new cases reported Tuesday mean Whatcom County has had 2,986 cases — or 46.2% of its pandemic total — reported during the first 54 days of 2021 (an average of 55.3 cases per day). The county’s daily average of newly reported cases the past week decreased to 41.1 per day.

The state Department of Health data Tuesday showed Whatcom County has had 307 hospitalizations during the pandemic, an increase of three from Monday’s report.

The state also reported that a total of 173,472 molecular tests have been administered in Whatcom County during the pandemic — an increase of 1,047 tests from Monday’s report — meaning 3.72% of all reported tests in the county during the pandemic have come back positive. The state cautioned that negative test results from Nov. 21-30 remain incomplete.

Monday’s vaccination report said that as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Whatcom County had administered 29,560 vaccinations — an increase of 1,849 vaccinations from Friday’s report, which was through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. An average of 569 Whatcom County residents per day received a vaccination dose from Feb. 14-20, down from the 843 seven-day average on Wednesday. Vaccination data is released Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The state estimates that 11.54% of the county (or 25,996 residents) has received its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5.34% of the county (or 12,030 residents) is fully vaccinated. The number of vaccines given and people vaccinated may not match, according to the dashboard, because people may be vaccinated in counties other than where they live.

According to analysis of Monday’s data by The Bellingham Herald, Whatcom residents have received approximately 2.76% of the 1,379,318 total vaccine doses given in the state — down from 2.80% in Friday’s report. But the county has administered only 2.14% of the state’s total — down from 2.18% in Friday’s report — and has administered the 12th-most doses in the state. For comparison, Whatcom County represents 3.0% of the state’s total population and is the state’s ninth-largest county, according to 2019 U.S. Census estimates.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, which is licensed and staffed for 241 beds, reported to The Herald on Tuesday it was treating seven patients for COVID-19, down two from Saturday’s report. On Friday the hospital began allowing non-COVID patients to have one designated visitor during their stay (two for minor and end-of-life patients).

Western Washington University’s most recent on-campus student COVID testing data show Tuesday that since Sept. 15 WWU has completed 22,508 tests and 74 students have tested positive — unchanged from Monday’s report. The college has seen 36 new cases since the school resumed testing following the winter break after seeing 38 cases during the fall quarter.

Lummi extends shelter order

On Tuesday, the Lummi Indian Business Council announced in a Facebook post that it has extended its Phase 1 Shelter in Place order until March 9. The order was set to expire on Tuesday.

Under the order, people at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 are urged to stay in their residence to the maximum extent possible. All other Lummi community members are directed to maintain good social distancing and wear face coverings.

The order also prohibits indoor gatherings, and outdoor gathers must be limited to no more than five people of different households. All funerals also must follow the protocols set by the council.

The Lummi Tribal Health Center reported in a Facebook post Tuesday that it had four new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Lummi community during the pandemic to 449. The Lummi health department reported it has 50 active cases and no current hospitalizations. During the pandemic, 12 community members have been hospitalized, three have died and the health center has conducted 4,567 tests. Positive tests for the last two weeks are at 19.51%.

Lynden schools see cases

The Lynden School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, showed eight new COVID-19 cases in six incidents in its schools reported last week when it was updated on Tuesday.

The new incidents, according to the dashboard, included:

▪ One new case reported the week of Feb. 15-19 at Fisher Elementary School. The incident required one class return to remote learning with an expected return date of March 3.

▪ Two new cases reported the week of Feb. 15-19 at the district’s preschool. The incident did not require anyone else return to remote learning or quarantine.

▪ Two new cases reported the week Feb. 15-19 among district support. The incident did not require anyone else quarantine.

▪ One new case reported the week of Feb. 15-19 at Lynden Academy. The incident did not require anyone else to return to remote learning or quarantine.

▪ One new case reported the week of Feb. 15-19 at Bernice Vossbeck Elementary School. The incident did not require anyone else to return to remote learning or quarantine.

▪ One new case reported the week of Feb. 15-19 at Lynden High School School. The incident require some individuals return to remote learning or quarantine with an expected return date of March 4.

Overall, the district’s dashboard reports there have been 46 cases spread across 31 incidents since Lynden students began returning to classes. Seventeen incidents have required some students and/or staff or whole classes to temporarily return to remote learning or quarantine.

Parade canceled due to COVID

Once again, the Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said on a Facebook post Tuesday they made the decision “with an incredibly heavy heart.”

“With the pandemic still a very large part of our daily lives and the inability to be able to ensure safe distancing/other safety protocols involved with those who would attend the parade, we feel it is the safest option to once again put this year’s parade on hold,” the post reads.

The parade was canceled in March 2020 as well, as the pandemic’s impact was starting to be felt and large gatherings were beginning to be banned.

For March 2021, organizers are asking people to share their favorite parade memory and photos on social media, and to continue supporting local businesses and events.

“The love this community has and the energy that continues to grow each year with this parade is something so magical,” the post states, ”and we cannot wait to be able to see that once again in a world where it is much safer for everyone to gather to do so.”

—Kie Relyea, krelyea@bhamherald.com

Whatcom’s risk assessment

The state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard was last updated Tuesday evening for data as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. With a shift to “Healthy Washington” goals to resume business activities, the state is more specific on reporting dates for some metrics. The dashboard does not update on the weekends.

Whatcom County was missing the marks on two key metrics:

▪ Whatcom is missing the target rate of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents Jan. 31-Feb. 13 with a rate of 279.2 — a decrease from 296.5 reported Monday. Whatcom County has the eighth-highest infection rate in the state according to Tuesday’s data.

▪ Whatcom had an average COVID-19 molecular testing rate per 100,000 people Jan. 30-Feb. 5 of 358.1. No goal was stated for this metric, however, the overall statewide number was 271.4, and Whatcom’s average was a decrease from the 360.0 reported Monday.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target of less than 2.0% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 Jan. 30-Feb. 5 with a rate of 6.0% — a decrease from Monday’s 6.2% and the 20th-highest rate in the state.

The latest Healthcare System Readiness risk assessment dashboard, updated Tuesday evening for data through Monday, shows for the North region, which combines Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, San Juan and Island counties:

▪ Occupied beds: 955 of the region’s 1,240 adult hospital beds (77.0%) were occupied, making the state’s goal of 80% or less and a decrease of 28 occupied beds from data Monday.

▪ COVID occupied beds: 55 of the region’s 1,240 adult hospital beds (4.4%) were occupied by COVID patients, making the state’s goal of 10% or less and a decrease of seven occupied beds from data Monday.

▪ Occupied ICU beds: 79 of the region’s 136 adult ICU beds (58.1%) were occupied. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it’s a decrease of eight beds being used from data Monday.

▪ COVID occupied ICU beds: 17 of the region’s 136 adult ICU beds (12.5%) were occupied by COVID patients. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it was an increase of one bed being used from data Monday.

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Wednesday morning:

▪ The U.S. has more than 28.2 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and more than 502,000 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 112.2 million reported cases and 2.4 million deaths.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Tuesday evening:

▪ 317,805 confirmed cases, an increase of 582 from reported cases on Monday.

▪ 17,888 probable cases, an increase of 149 from Monday’s data.

▪ 19,160 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increase of 50 from data Monday.

▪ 5,145,517 total molecular tests, an increase of 25,291 from Monday’s data.

▪ 4,881 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, an increase of 24 from Monday’s data. That means 1.5% of all Washington residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have died.

According to the state’s latest vaccination report, which is updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

▪ 1,379,318 vaccinations had been given according to Monday’s report, an increase of 5,970.

▪ The state has averaged administering 26,380 doses of vaccines the past seven days — more than half of the Department of Health’s stated daily goal of 45,000, and an increase from the average 25,611 reported Friday.

▪ The state’s Monday report estimated that 12.73% of the state’s residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5.46% percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

▪ 1,347,370 doses have been delivered to Washington state providers (an increase of 5,970 from Friday’s report) and 162,825 doses have been delivered for the CDC’s long-term care program (an increase of 3,900 from Friday’s report).

▪ Of the approximately 1,510,195 doses delivered, 91.33% have been given., according to Monday’s report.

State COVID-19 hotline

The Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline changed its hours of operation on Monday according to a news release.

Hotline specialists can answer questions about symptoms and testing, exposure to the virus, recommended isolation and quarantine period and the state’s exposure notification app, WA Notify, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and on observed state holidays.

Specialists also may be able to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments for eligible Washingtonians who do not have internet access or need help using Phase Finder and online appointment scheduling tools, though the release said the fastest way to make appointments remains self-service vaccination appointments.

The COVID-19 hotline is available at 800-525-0127, then press #.

Vaccine jobs available

Albertsons announced a major hiring push to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine, and that includes Whatcom’s Haggen and Safeway stores.

In a news release the company said it was planning to hire new licensed and entry-level positions at all of its 177 store pharmacies in Washington state.

“In order to quickly and safely vaccinate members of our community, we need to grow our capacity to deliver the vaccines,” said David Green, director of pharmacy operations at Safeway in the news release. “We’re looking for smart, motivated people, both experienced and those who are ready to be trained.”

Safeway, Albertsons, and Haggen stores in Washington are hiring for two positions: Licensed pharmacy technicians to administer vaccines and pharmacy assistants to provide administrative support for the vaccine program. Licenses are required for both positions; however, those applying for the pharmacy assistant positions do not need prior experience and will be trained and licensed.

For additional information about job descriptions, benefits, and to submit an application, visit albertsonscompanies.com/careers.

—Dave Gallagher, dgallagher@bhamherald.com

Washington state actions





In the “Healthy Washington” plan introduced by Gov. Jay Inslee Jan. 5, business resumption is tied to targets by health system regions. Whatcom is tied to Skagit, San Juan and Island counties in the plan.

The state will run analyses every other Friday to determine whether regions will move backward or forward in phases the following Monday, officials said.

The Healthy Washington plan divides the state into eight regions. Washington Governor's Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

All regions began in Phase 1 on Jan. 11, and the Puget Sound and West Region moved to Phase 2 on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 11, Inslee announced the North region, which includes Whatcom, Island, San Juan and Skagit counties will move Sunday, Feb. 14, to Phase 2 along with the East, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions. All eight regions have now moved to Phase 2, allowing for live entertainment with ticketed groups of up to 10 people and very limited fitness activities such as appointment-based training in gyms.

Phase 2 also allows restaurants and indoor fitness centers to open indoors at 25% capacity and allows for sports competitions to resume with limited spectators, and wedding, and funeral ceremonies can increase capacities.

New metrics for Phase 3 and what activities will be allowed in that phase have not yet been released by Inslee.