Whatcom sees another death and 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state reports

One more Whatcom County resident who tested positive for coronavirus has died, the Washington State Department of Health’s dashboard reported on Wednesday, Feb. 18, and 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county.

Overall, Whatcom County has seen 6,191 confirmed cases and 81 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, meaning 1.3% of all COVID cases in Whatcom County have been linked to a death.

An additional 109 probable cases — an increase of 11 from Tuesday’s report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

The COVID-related death reported Wednesday brings Whatcom’s total to 17 reported so far in February.

According to the state’s epidemiologic curves, the person whose death was reported Wednesday first tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22. No other information, such as gender, age or hometown was reported.

The 24 new cases reported Wednesday mean Whatcom County has had 2,722 cases — or 44.0% of its pandemic total — reported during the first 47 days of 2021. The county’s daily average of new reported cases the past week increased to 26.9 per day, one day after it saw its lowest weekly average (18.1) in three months.

“We’ve seen a stabilizing and slow decrease in case rates in Whatcom County, which is encouraging for us as we enter the spring and after we moved into Phase 2 as a region (on Sunday) and are hoping to stay there,” Whatcom County Health Department Director Erika Lautenbach said during an online briefing Wednesday.

The state said Wednesday’s case count may include up to 200 duplicates statewide.

The state Department of Health data Wednesday showed Whatcom County has had 304 hospitalizations during the pandemic, an increase of six from Tuesday’s report.

The state also reported that a total of 168,776 molecular tests have been administered in Whatcom County during the pandemic — an increase of 999 tests from Tuesday’s report — meaning 3.7% of all reported tests during the pandemic have come back positive. The state cautioned that negative test results from Nov. 21-30 remain incomplete.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, which is licensed and staffed for 241 beds, reported to The Herald on Thursday it was treating 10 patients for COVID-19, down three from Wednesday’s report. St. Joseph continues to ban visitors at the medical center until further notice while COVID-19 remains a public health threat.

Western Washington University’s most recent on-campus student COVID testing data show Wednesday that since Sept. 15 WWU has completed 21,630 tests and 73 students have tested positive — unchanged from Tuesday’s report. The college has seen 35 new cases since the school resumed testing following the winter break after seeing 38 cases during the fall quarter.

The Lummi Tribal Health Center reported in a Facebook post Wednesday that it had 10 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Lummi community during the pandemic to 409. The Lummi health department reported it has 46 active cases and no current hospitalizations. During the pandemic, 12 community members have been hospitalized, three have died and the health center has conducted 4,407 tests. Positive tests for the last two weeks are at 22.69%. The Lummi Indian Business Council’s Phase 1 Shelter in Place Order is in place until Feb. 23.

Vaccination data update

Wednesday’s vaccination report said that as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, Whatcom County had administered 25,848 vaccinations — an increase of 4,364 vaccinations from Friday’s report, which was through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10. An average of 881 Whatcom County residents per day received a vaccination dose from Feb. 9-15, up from the 512 seven-day average on Friday. Vaccination data is released Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but was not updated Monday in observance of President’s Day.

The state estimates that 10.77% of the county (or 24,254 residents) has received its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3.98% of the county (or 8,958 residents) is fully vaccinated. The number of vaccines given and people vaccinated may not match, according to the dashboard, because people may be vaccinated in counties other than where they live.

In fact, Whatcom County residents are having to travel outside the county to receive the vaccine at a higher rate than most of the rest of the state, as the total number of vaccine doses received by Whatcom County residents (33,212 combined first and second doses received) is 22.2% higher (7,364 doses) than the 24,848 doses administered in the county. The only counties with higher rates are Douglas, which is next to a state mass vaccination site in Wenatchee, and Franklin, which is next to a state mass vaccination site in Kennewick.

According to the data released Wednesday, Whatcom residents have received approximately 2.8% of the 1,201,120 total vaccine doses given in the state — up from 2.6% in Friday’s report. But the county has administered only 2.2% of the state’s total — up from 2.0% in Friday’s report — and has administered the 11th-most doses in the state. For comparison, Whatcom County represents 3.0% of the state’s total population and is the state’s ninth-largest county, according to 2019 U.S. Census estimates.

Whatcom deaths update

Despite the high number of COVID-related deaths reported in Whatcom County the past couple of weeks, the county’s death rate in 2021 is actually half what it was in 2020.

According to the state dashboard’s epidemiological curves through data reported Wednesday, Whatcom County saw 60 people die who first tested positive for COVID-19 during 2020 and 3,606 confirmed cases diagnosed last year. That works out to a death rate of 1.66% of all confirmed cases in 2020.

The curves also show that Whatcom County has seen 21 people die who first tested positive for the disease in 2021 and 2,580 confirmed cases diagnosed so far. That works out to a death rate of 0.81% of all confirmed cases so far in 2021.

The 2021 numbers are an estimate and likely will change, as the state’s confirmed case data is incomplete after Feb. 5 and the death data is incomplete after Jan. 14.

Bellingham high schools update

Bellingham Public Schools will begin having high school students in grades 9 through 12 return to in-person learning between March 8 and 19, according to a letter from Superintendent Greg Baker Wednesday.

Baker wrote the decision was made in line with guidance from the CDC, Gov. Jay Inslee, the state superintendent, and state and county health departments.

The move will happen gradually over the two-week period utilizing a hybrid model, Baker wrote, and follow the district’s safety protocols.

To help with planning, Baker asked families to fill out an online form indicating their plans for returning to school or staying in remote learning.

“Each time we bring back more students and staff, we have seen heightened excitement as well as concern,” Baker wrote. “We recognize that each person’s experience during the pandemic is different, and there are many factors that can influence readiness and ability to be back in school.

“Our district COVID safety team works closely with our principals and staff to ensure our protocols are followed and effective, and we look forward to continuing to support all of our high school students and families while seeing more students in person soon.”

Point Roberts update

Whatcom County residents living in Point Roberts are not be required to take a COVID-19 test before traveling through Canada for any essential services, a spokesperson from Congresswoman Susan DelBene told The Bellingham Herald.

Travel between Point Roberts, a U.S. enclave connected to British Columbia, and the rest of Whatcom County requires a 25-mile trip through Canada from the Blaine Peace Arch Border crossing.

DelBene’s office announced Wednesday that it was informed by the Consulate General of Canada of the decision, which will allow about 1,300 residents to forgo having to get a test on either side of the U.S.-Canada border.

“The Congresswoman is pushing for further flexibility for Point Roberts residents so that they can access the mainland U.S. like any other American,” Nick Martin told The Herald in an email, adding that he hoped to have more information in the near future.

The announcement came after Canada implemented a policy on Monday requiring proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test for visitors arriving by land.

“Point Roberts residents have had very real concerns about transit ever since the pandemic struck, and this exemption will ease some of the burden,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “I want to thank the Canadian government for hearing our request, and to the state’s congressional delegation, who continue working on border access issues for Point Roberts residents.”

Whatcom’s risk assessment

The state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard was last updated Wednesday evening for data as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. With a shift to “Healthy Washington” goals to resume business activities, the state is more specific on reporting dates for some metrics. The dashboard does not update on the weekends.

Whatcom County was missing the marks on two key metrics:

▪ Whatcom is missing the target rate of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents Jan. 26-Feb. 7 with a rate of 335.6 — an increase from 332.9 reported Tuesday. Whatcom County has the ninth-highest infection rate in the state — unchanged from Tuesday — according to Tuesday’s data.

▪ Whatcom had an average COVID-19 molecular testing rate per 100,000 people Jan. 24-30 of 386.2. No goal was stated for this metric, however, the overall statewide number was 281.9, and Whatcom’s average was a decrease from the 392.8 reported Tuesday.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target of less than 2.0% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 Jan. 24-30 with a rate of 6.0% — an increase from the 5.9% reported Tuesday and the 14th-lowest rate in the state — unchanged from Tuesday.

The latest Healthcare System Readiness risk assessment dashboard, updated Wednesday evening for data through Tuesday, shows for the North region, which combines Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, San Juan and Island counties:

▪ Occupied beds: 1,000 of the region’s 1,239 adult hospital beds (80.7%) were occupied, missing the state’s goal of 80% or less and an increase of 18 occupied beds from data Tuesday.

▪ COVID occupied beds: 57 of the region’s 1,239 adult hospital beds (4.6%) were occupied by COVID patients, making the state’s goal of 10% or less and a decrease of six occupied beds from data Tuesday.

▪ Occupied ICU beds: 84 of the region’s 132 adult ICU beds (63.6%) were occupied. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it was a decrease of one bed being used from data Tuesday.

▪ COVID occupied ICU beds: 18 of the region’s 132 adult ICU beds (13.6%) were occupied by COVID patients. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it was a decrease of three beds being used from data Tuesday.

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Thursday morning:

▪ The U.S. has more than 27.8 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and more than 490,000 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 110.0 million reported cases and 2.4 million deaths.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Wednesday evening:

▪ 313,633 confirmed cases, an increase of 805 from reported cases on Tuesday.

▪ 17,174 probable cases, an increase of 256 from Tuesday’s data.

▪ 18,861 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increase of 97 from data Tuesday.

▪ 4,997,740 total molecular tests, an increase of 30,274 from Tuesday’s data.

▪ 4,759 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, an increase of 50 from Tuesday’s data. That means 1.4% of all Washington residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have died.

According to the state’s latest vaccination report, which is updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

▪ 1,201,120 vaccinations had been given through Wednesday, an increase of 143,276.

▪ The state has averaged administering 26,204 doses of vaccines the past seven days — more than half of the Department of Health’s stated daily goal of 45,000, and a slight decrease from the average 26,761 reported Friday.

▪ The state estimated Friday that 11.73% of the state’s residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4.10% percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

▪ Approximately 1,294,500 doses have been delivered to Washington state providers (an increase of 17,550 from Friday’s report) and 158,925 doses have been delivered for the CDC’s long-term care program (an increase of 6,825 from Friday’s report).

▪ Of the approximately 1,294,500 doses delivered, 82.64% have been given.

Washington state actions





In the “Healthy Washington” plan introduced by Gov. Jay Inslee Jan. 5, business resumption is tied to targets by health system regions. Whatcom is tied to Skagit, San Juan and Island counties in the plan.

The state will run analyses every other Friday to determine whether regions will move backward or forward in phases the following Monday, officials said.

The Healthy Washington plan divides the state into eight regions. Washington Governor's Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

All regions began in Phase 1 on Jan. 11, and the Puget Sound and West Region moved to Phase 2 on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 11, Inslee announced the North region, which includes Whatcom, Island, San Juan and Skagit counties will move Sunday, Feb. 14, to Phase 2 along with the East, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions. All eight regions have now moved to Phase 2, allowing for live entertainment with ticketed groups of up to 10 people and very limited fitness activities such as appointment-based training in gyms.

Phase 2 also allows restaurants and indoor fitness centers to open indoors at 25% capacity and allows for sports competitions to resume with limited spectators, and wedding, and funeral ceremonies can increase capacities.

New metrics for Phase 3 and what activities will be allowed in that phase have not yet been released by Inslee.