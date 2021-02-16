PeaceHealth says it expects no first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Whatcom this week

PeaceHealth is expecting no first doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for its Whatcom County locations this week from the Washington State Department of Health, according to a social media post.

PeaceHealth, which operates Bellingham’s St. Joseph hospital, has been notified by the state to only expect booster, or second, doses of the vaccines for the week of Feb. 14-20, according to a post Monday on Nextdoor.com by hospital spokesperson Bev Mayhew.

PeaceHealth will continued to provide second doses to PeaceHealth and community healthcare workers in Phase 1A and early recipients of Phase 1B1, Mayhew reported.

“We have no first dose supply available, so (we) will not be reaching out to anyone not previously contacted,” Mayhew wrote.

PeaceHealth is hoping to receive more first doses next week (Feb. 21 and after), allowing it to “pick up where we left off,” Mayhew reported. That would mean providing first and second doses to remaining Phase 1A health workers and contacting patients 83 and older who have established healthcare with a PeaceHealth provider.

Vaccine notices will be sent out by PeaceHealth’s online portal, Mayhew reported, and staff will follow up with phone calls to individuals that do not respond via the online portal.

“Thanks for your continued patience,” Mayhew wrote.

The Washington State Department of Health on Friday announced in a release that first-dose appointments would be extremely limited this week, as it focuses on second doses.

Providers requested approximately 170,000 second doses statewide, according to the release, which is significantly higher than the 92,325 second doses the state was allocated.

“The difference is likely due to the fact that some providers in Washington used doses of vaccine that were intended to complete the two dose vaccine series as the initial dose when vaccinating community members earlier in January,” the release read. “Unfortunately, this now means that a portion of next week’s available first doses will need to be used to complete the series for these people.

“This focus on second dose administration is anticipated to be for this coming week and is anticipated to be less so for upcoming weeks.”

The state said the CDC also delayed vaccine shipments until Tuesday, due to weather concerns across the country.

“We are monitoring the distribution of doses closely and making adjustments as needed,” Washington State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in the release. “While the limited availability of first doses will be challenging this coming week, focusing on second doses will help pave the way for an improved and more sustainable allocation of vaccines in future weeks.”

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Whatcom County providers have administered 21,484 doses of vaccine administered — 12th most in the state — according to the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard. The state estimates that 21,252 Whatcom residents have received a first dose (eighth most in the state) and 6,611 residents are fully vaccinated (ninth most).

The state says discrepancy of total vaccine doses administered and the number of residents vaccinated is due to residents being vaccinated elsewhere in the state.