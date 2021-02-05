Here’s how Inslee reacted to Whatcom criticism about Roadmap plan to relax COVID-19 limits

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee rejected Whatcom County’s plea to advance the state’s North Region to Phase 2 under his new Roadmap to Recovery and ease restrictions on businesses and social gatherings enacted to limit spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee said Thursday, Feb. 4, that his Roadmap’s regional approach to relaxing conditions on businesses and gatherings is based on sound science.

“We’re always listening to their insights and criticism, but we’re not making any changes at this moment,” Inslee said during a virtual press conference.

Inslee was reacting to questions about a letter this week from the Whatcom County Health Board, which is composed of all members of the County Council, that criticized the metrics required for advancing to Phase 2.

In their letter, Whatcom County officials expressed frustration that several other regions were allowed to advance to Phase 2 on Monday but Whatcom remained in Phase 1 along with Skagit, Island and San Juan counties and other regions in the state.

“We’re looking at the dynamic conditions in a region,” Inslee said during the press conference. “I think that is a scientifically sound approach.”

Inslee’s office didn’t return a phone call seeking comment on the Whatcom County Health Board’s letter, and he didn’t say if he’d been in touch with local officials.

Whatcom County Health Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to send the letter, and it was endorsed by County executive Satpal SIdhu.

“The Health Board’s criticism of the new standards and their application is appropriate and justified,” Sidhu told The Bellingham Herald in an email on Wednesday.

“The governor needs to live up to his commitment to equitable and science-based standards,” he said.

Inslee aide Nick Streuli said Whatcom County officials made a good argument, but that data shows the North Region failing in key metrics required for Phase 2.

“We’ll continue to listen to their observations,” Streuli said at the press conference Thursday.

In the press conference, Washington’s new secretary of health urged patience.

“It’s not a destination, it’s a journey,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah.

Meanwhile, Republican members of the state House of Representatives criticized the Roadmap in a tweet Thursday.

“From Asotin County to Whatcom County to counties on the coast, more elected officials — Democrats and Republicans — are pushing back on Gov. Inslee’s controversial reopening plan,” House Republicans said.