Concerned about inconsistent COVID-19 vaccine supply, Whatcom asks state for details

Whatcom County is asking the state Department of Health to explain how it distributes the COVID-19 vaccine amid an ongoing nationwide shortage, saying it was “concerned about the lack of transparency.”

The Whatcom County Health Board, which is the County Council in a different capacity, sent the letter on Tuesday, Feb. 2, to Dr. Umair Shah, who heads the state Department of Health.

County officials said they were frustrated by the vaccine rollout, the lack of clear details that also was confounding residents, and how the “dramatic inconsistencies” from one week to the next made planning difficult.

“Allocation of vaccine from county to county is not clearly defined or seemingly based on population, number eligible or other reasonable metrics. This week, Whatcom County enrolled providers requested (by our best estimate) more than 8,000 doses and received 700 first doses of Moderna and zero first doses of Pfizer,” the letter states.

“Island County, with a population just 37% of Whatcom County’s, received 700 first doses of Moderna and 975 first doses of Pfizer. We don’t share this with the intention to compete for limited resources with our neighbors, but there is no clarity in why that decision was made,” the letter continues.

Officials here said that Whatcom providers have so far been able to vaccinate only about 25% of individuals who are eligible because of the supply.

They said they were frustrated on behalf of those providers who made plans for vaccinations only to receive no doses in recent days.

“Whatcom County learned this week that of the 34 enrolled providers, only pharmacies would receive vaccine. This was confusing and frustrating for clinics and healthcare providers that have created expanded capacity, added staff, and communicated with their eligible patients,” the letter reads.

“How is DOH making decisions about which enrolled providers receive vaccine and what quantity of vaccine they receive? We know that allocation is not commensurate with requests, but don’t have details or transparency around how these decisions are made,” it continues.

In one instance, a large provider received nearly 1,000 doses in one week “requiring overtime and additional clinics to meet the 95% requirement set by the Governor,” Whatcom officials said, only to get no doses the next week.

“This inconsistency makes planning, scheduling appointments, and staffing extremely challenging,” they state in the letter.

