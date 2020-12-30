A holiday miracle? Data shows new COVID-19 cases in every Whatcom region way down

For the first time in seven months, none of Whatcom County’s seven school districts saw double-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases last week. In fact, none had more than four new cases last week, but infection rates in two regions did increase.

Though the Christmas holiday likely had an impact on the number of new cases reported last week, it was the first time since May 28 — the second week the Whatcom County Health Department reported location data — that all seven regions saw single-digit increases.

Only the county’s most populated region — Bellingham — saw more than two new cases last week, according to health department data released Tuesday.

The county health department releases weekly data on the location of COVID-19 cases by school district, including each district’s number of total cases during the pandemic and its infection rates per 100,000 residents the past two weeks. Data in Tuesday’s report was through Dec. 26, and the infection rates reflected cases between Dec. 13 and 26.

Despite the low numbers of new cases within in each district, all seven districts continued to have infection rates above 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. Two regions — Ferndale and Meridian — actually saw their rates increase, but no regions were anywhere near the record infection rate of 632 set by Nooksack Valley in the Dec. 15 report.

Overall, the county saw a 0.4% growth in cases (11 cases) since the last data release on Dec. 22 — a significant decrease from the 7.2% growth and 207 new cases seen the previous week, according to the county’s data. With 218 cases the past two weeks, the county-wide two-week infection rate is approximately 96.9 per 100,000 residents, based on 225,000 residents in the county.

Here is what the health department’s latest data showed for the seven regions in the county:

Bellingham: Up 0.3% (four cases) since Dec. 22 to 1,342 total cases and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 173 to 138. Bellingham had 81 new cases between Dec. 15 and 22, according to the health department data.

Blaine: Saw no new cases since Dec. 22 to remain at 108 total cases and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 165 to 108. Blaine had 12 new cases between Dec. 15 and 22, according to the health department data.

Ferndale: Up 0.3% (two cases) since Dec. 22 to 621 total cases and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 158 to 173. Ferndale had 40 new cases between Dec. 15 and 22, according to the health department data.

Lynden: Up 0.5% (two cases) since Dec. 22 to 395 total cases and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 267 to 262. Lynden had 23 new cases between Dec. 15 and 22, according to the health department data.

Meridian: Saw no new cases since Dec. 22 to remain at 189 total cases and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 130 to 195. Meridian had eight new cases between Dec. 15 and 22, according to the health department data.

Mount Baker: Up 0.7% (one case) since Dec. 22 to 142 total cases and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 215 to 190. Mount Baker had 20 new cases between Dec. 15 and 22, according to the health department data.

Nooksack Valley: Up 0.9% (two cases) since Dec. 22 to 237 total cases and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 388 to 370. Nooksack Valley had 23 new cases between Dec. 15 and 22, according to the health department data.