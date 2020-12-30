Planning a chilly polar bear plunge in Whatcom on Jan. 1? This is what you need to know

Here’s a reminder if you were hoping to say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2020 and hello to 2021 with a bracing dip on Jan. 1 — the usual polar bear events in Birch Bay and Bellingham have been canceled because of COVID-19.

In normal years, thousands of revelers charge into Lake Padden or Birch Bay at noon to mark a chilly start to the New Year. For some, it’s an annual tradition.

They go with friends and families. They wear costumes. They quickly submerge themselves in cold water and some, just as quickly, run back to shore with teeth chattering and big smiles on their faces.

But not this year. And not in the usual way.

The city of Bellingham has canceled its Resolution Walk/Run, which precedes its Padden Polar Dip at Lake Padden Park. The first Padden Polar Dip was held in 2003.

“Sadly, we are not hosting any kind of dip this year,” said Lance Romo, recreation coordinator for the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.

The usual Birch Bay Polar Bear Plunge, which is larger than the one in Bellingham, also has been canceled, replaced with what organizers are calling the first — and they hope last — “Burr-tual Polar Bear Plunge.”

It’s in keeping with other virtual versions of annual events that have been popular in Birch Bay, such as the Sand Sculpture Competition in July, according to Liz Thornton, executive director of the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center.

Hundreds of people jump into Lake Padden at the 2014 Padden Polar Dip on Jan. 1 in Bellingham. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

For the sculpture competition, people were asked to socially distance and follow other COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, and the event was spread out over a number of weeks. Participants uploaded their videos or photos when they were done.

That’s going to be the approach for this Birch Bay Polar Bear Plunge. In a normal year, the event usually brings over a thousand people to the community for a fun chilly frolic that includes fire pits and free hot chocolates.

For the “Burr-tual Polar Bear Plunge,” people are being asked to take the plunge only with immediate family members and to wear a mask when they can’t socially distance. They can do the plunge all day and wherever in Birch Bay they can find a spot.

To participate, people may register ahead of time and then submit their photos to enter the costume contest or their videos for the “best plunge” contest. The submission deadline is Jan. 8. Prizes will be awarded.

“We can’t tell people not to jump in the bay. People are going to jump anyway. We’re asking people to do it safely, be responsible,” Thornton said. “I don’t think people will get a mixed message. People have been pretty good at following the guidelines.”

Organizers in Birch Bay already are looking to the next plunge.

“We hope in 2022 that we can have a big event and make it bigger than it’s ever been,” Thornton said.

The “Burr-tual Polar Bear Plunge” is set for Birch Bay on Jan. 1, but the community’s annual Ring of Fire & Hope still will occur in person at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, along the shoreline in Birch Bay.

Participants are being asked to wear a mask and socially distance when they pick up a flare from the chamber — one flare per family — and at the Ring of Fire & Hope on New Year’s Eve, in which participants bring road flares to light simultaneously along the waterfront.

Free flares will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday from the Birch Bay visitor center, 7900 Birch Bay Drive, until they run out. Thornton said the center will give out a couple of hundred flares, and officials said there should be room along the shoreline for people to keep their distance from each other.

Thornton said people usually stay in their own groups during the Ring of Fire.

Whatcom Unified Command, the multi-governmental agency handling local response to the pandemic, reminded people of the importance of following health and safety guidelines.

“We’re aware of the Birch Bay Chamber’s annual New Year’s Day event, as well as the fact that they are asking participants to ‘only plunge’ with their immediate households and to maintain space between others and wear masks. That’s important messaging, we appreciate that they included it in their event announcement,” said Amy Cloud, spokesperson for Whatcom Unified Command. “The Ring of Fire & Hope event should follow the same criteria.”

Public health officials are adding a cautionary note.

“While outdoor gatherings may be safer alternatives to indoor gatherings, large groups create the opportunity for the virus to spread more easily. Especially if physical distancing is not practiced and masks are not worn,” Cloud said.

“Some who may have the virus don’t know it, as they don’t have symptoms or haven’t developed them yet, so they could be spreading COVID-19 without realizing it. It continues to be important to recognize that our actions and choices could impact businesses, neighbors, friends and loved ones,” she added.

More information, including how to register for the Birch Bay plunge, is at birchbaychamber.com/events.