Heading out for New Year’s in Whatcom County? Check the weather forecast

A series of wet and windy storms will send 2020 out with its signature misery in Northwest Washington, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

Several weak “atmospheric river” systems are headed toward Whatcom County starting Wednesday, said meteorologist Mary Butwin.

“This next system will bring another dose of rain to the lowlands and heavy snow to the mountains, with widespread precipitation expected to move inland across the area by late (Tuesday) night and continue through much of Wednesday,” Butwin said in the online forecast discussion.

Lowland regions could see a half-inch to an inch of rain Wednesday, and 2 inches through Friday, when a second storm arrives.

Snow levels will be at or below pass level of about 3,000 feet.

“Heaviest snow amounts look to remain across the Mount Baker and Rainier areas, however guidance continues to indicate that passes could pick up near a foot by Thursday morning,” Butwin said.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the North Cascades.

Avalanche danger was moderate in the Mount Baker wilderness on Tuesday, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center, but the forecast change could depending on snowfall.

Storms slated to hit Northwest Washington on Wednesday and New Year’s Day will pack strong, gusty winds, especially through the San Juan Islands and coastal areas of Whatcom County.

Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are forecast, which could cause localized minor damage or power outages.

“Western Washington (will be) wet and unsettled for the beginning of 2021,” Butwin said. “Wet and active weather is on tap for Western Washington through the weekend as additional systems are slated to move through the region.”