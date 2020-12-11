U.S., Canada announce border closure extended into 2021 due to COVID-19

The U.S.-Canada border closure to non-essential travel has been extended into 2021 and and is now scheduled to expire Jan. 21, according to tweets from both sides of the border Friday morning, Dec. 11.

All essential travel, such as that for trade between the nations, will continue as usual.

The closure was set to expire Dec. 21 before Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Bill Blair announced the extension of the closure in a tweet.

“Our decision will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canada safe,” Blair tweeted.

U.S. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf tweeted out similar sentiment from the American side of the border Friday, adding that the U.S. border closure with Mexico also will extend to Jan. 21.

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the U.S., Mexico, (and) Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Jan. 21,” Wolf tweeted. “We are working closely with Mexico (and) Canada to keep essential trade (and) travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus.”

Wolf went on to tweet, “As this administration continues to make great progress on a vaccine for COVID, we will reevaluate non-essential travel restrictions again early in the new year.”

The U.S. and Canada first agreed to close the border to non-essential travel beginning March 21, and have extended that restriction on a month-by-month basis. Blair’s announcement officially marks the ninth such extension.

This story will be updated.