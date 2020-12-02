State orders this Whatcom restaurant closed for COVID-19 violations

The Fairway Cafe in Lynden has been ordered to stop in-person dining and faces further sanctions — including criminal penalties — for violating orders aimed at curbing a recent surge in COVID-19 infections across Washington state.

And Summit Trampoline Park in Bellingham was fined recently for violating Gov Jay Inslee’s Safe Start orders limiting business activity and setting safety guidelines to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, according to state Labor & Industries officials.

Fairway Cafe received an Order and Notice of Immediate Restraint on Nov. 24, said L&I spokesman Tim Church.

In addition, the Summit Trampoline Park was fined $9,639 for a Safe Start violation, but it has appealed, Church said.

Church called violations at the Fairway Cafe, 1726 Front St., among the worst in the state.

“This business is putting the health of their employees and the health of their customers at risk,” Church told The Bellingham Herald.

“There are some serious ramifications that this location could face,” he said.

And the cafe, in a shopping center at Front and 17th streets west of downtown, remains open despite the governor’s order that halted service inside bars and restaurants Nov. 18.

Dozens of complaints have been made in recent months against Whatcom County businesses, according to documents that The Herald received from the state Emergency Operations Center.

Most cover violations of mask use and the business usually will comply after being contacted by L&I, Church said.

He said the Fairway Cafe alone has received 135 complaints since November.