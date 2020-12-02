Whatcom County prioritizes first COVID-19 vaccines expected this month

A limited number of vaccine doses likely will be available in Whatcom County by later this month, the Health Department’s top doctor said Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“We are preparing as a county to have it arrive here by late December,” said Dr. Greg Stern, the county health officer.

“There will be a limited amount of doses, they’ll be going to folks based on prioritization,” Stern told the Whatcom County Council at an online meeting of the Health Board.

Stern said Whatcom County health officials will be following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We anticipate the initial doses will going to folks working with COVID patients. This will be health care workers with the highest risk,” he said.

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“If there’s a thousand doses there won’t be enough to cover everybody with the initial delivery,” he said.

“I wouldn’t expect them to be widely available for several months after the initial few doses are received,” he said. “So I ask people to remain patient and keep doing the things that they can do to slow transmission. That’s going to be critical.”