This is what school looked like for hundreds of Bellingham students who returned to class

Hundreds of Bellingham’s youngest students returned to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 2, as the school district welcomed students back to the classroom for the first time since March.

They went to school with health and safety requirements and other changes, and at a time that COVID-19 cases are surging in other parts of the U.S. and starting to pick up in parts of Washington state, leaving school districts in the state to grapple with how and whether to bring students back.

Bellingham Public Schools is bringing back students under the guidance of health officials, including the Whatcom County Health Department.

“We will continue to rely on the health authorities for advice. If cases rise to the degree that the health department changed its guidance to moving back to fully remote learning, we expect we would then follow that guidance,” Dana Smith, spokesperson for the school district, said to The Bellingham Herald.

All seven school districts in Whatcom County started the school year with remote learning. All have announced they are bringing back their youngest learners and students who need more help for in-person instruction, although each is doing so differently.

On Monday, Bellingham welcomed back kindergarten students for in-person instruction as well as K-2 students who receive special education services in the district’s Life Skills and BRIDGES programs.

First-grade students are scheduled to return to in-person instruction starting Nov. 12.

At 11,094 students, Bellingham is the largest school district in Whatcom County in terms of enrollment.

The Herald asked the school district about its first day of in-person instruction this school year.

How did it go Monday?

Smith: “We had a wonderful first day back. Our elementary staff were very organized, and our students were amazing. We felt prepared and well-supported to welcome children back to school. Kids began learning protocols for meals and being in class. It was very much like the typical first days of school with kindergarten. We really appreciate all the hard work of our staff and families and the support of the community to make this day so successful and positive.”

How many students returned for in-person instruction on Monday?

A total of 505 of the 663 students registered for kindergarten were at school on Monday.

“Those who were not present are participating in our remote reconnect option, where students continue remote learning but stay connected with their neighborhood school,” Smith said.

A total of 31 students in the district’s K-2 special education programs received in-person instruction on Monday, out of 46 that were registered.

“We expect a few more to return in-person soon, and the rest are continuing to engage with remote learning in partnership with special education teachers,” Smith said.

What did the school day look like for the students vs. what it would have looked like pre-COVID?

Smith: “Much of it was very similar to what the first day of school is always like. It is full of lots of love and excitement for students to begin their school career for kindergartners, or to continue their learning for those in BRIDGES and Life Skills.”

She added: “The first days of school are always full of teaching children routines, meeting adults who are there to help them, touring the school and beginning to build community with their classmates. Now that has an added layer of handwashing and mask-wearing.”

Unlike previous years, health protocols required families to say goodbye to their children outside the school instead of walking them to their first day of kindergarten, Smith said.

And some furniture has been removed from classrooms, while lap desks and visual “sit spots” have been added to help children learn while keeping physically distanced.

Did students’ teachers and paraeducators also return? Or did you need to accommodate those who couldn’t provide in-class instruction because of health issues or didn’t feel safe doing so?

Smith: “In almost all cases the teachers and paraeducators in schools Monday were the same ones that the children and their families grew to know during remote learning. In the cases where it changed, we had a few days of transition with the new teacher.

“There were a few staff members who did not return due to health issues, and the district worked with those staff to examine leaves and/or other assignments if available.”

What health and safety measures were in place? For example, what did lunch and recess look like?

Smith: “Sack meals are available for both breakfast and lunch at no charge to every child who wants one, in addition to their families being able to access the Wednesday meal boxes. Students may also bring meals from home, if they prefer. Each school is practicing the best social-distancing and safety protocols for their site. Children are spread out during mealtime to maintain physical distance but to encourage social interaction.”

Recess also is different.

“Recess is scheduled with small groups of children at a time playing in designated zones,” she said.

Families also receive regular messages that ask them to make sure that their children don’t have common COVID-19 symptoms that include fever, unusual fatigue, or new loss of taste and smell. They also are reminded of the COVID-19 safety agreement for families.

Staff, who have been trained in safety protocols, also are asked to answer questions about their own symptoms.

Smith said that each school has guidance for activities that cleaning, handwashing, moving through hallways and bathroom visits.

Each site has at least two safety coordinators who act as resources for their site, channels for information, and a response team (if needed).