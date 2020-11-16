Whatcom businesses, residents prepare to adapt to latest pandemic restrictions

While a little less chaotic than March, Whatcom County businesses and residents are scrambling to adjust to the latest restrictions in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new restrictions over the weekend, taking effect Nov. 17-18 and remaining in place until Monday, Dec. 14. The new restrictions include closing indoor dining at restaurants and reduced capacity at retail businesses — including grocery stores — as well as temporarily closing operations such as museums, theaters and indoor gyms.

While there are disheartening similarities to what the community saw in March with the restrictions, this week has some key differences: Not as many businesses are being forced to shut down and most are better prepared to offer online, curbside and delivery services.

At Village Books, there will be very few changes to how they operate because they kept many of the pandemic procedures in place, said Paul Hanson, co-owner of the store. Hanson said they were already being conservative in terms of how many people were allowed in the store at a time, so they are continuing to match the reduced capacity changes that begin this week.

Even before Inslee made the latest announcement, Whatcom residents got in quite a bit of shopping, particularly for the staples. Once again there was a run on toilet paper and paper towels, with the Bellingham Costco being out of both at times on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Across social media, many businesses, particularly restaurants, were updating customers about the changes that were happening this week. Most are reverting to a take-out/delivery format with some limited outdoor seating, but a few are choosing to close until indoor seating is available again. For example, The Colophon Cafe in Fairhaven posted on Facebook that it would close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, and reopen when the extra restrictions are lifted.

There is one other key difference compared to March, and that is how the coronavirus is being spread. Instead of outbreaks at a long-term facility, this time around much of the spread is happening through personal connections, like household and social contacts, said Amy Cloud, public information officer at Whatcom Unified Command.

“This spike is about spread through our community and all the seemingly small interactions where this virus has a chance to take hold. We remain hopeful that we can once again pull together as a community to turn the curve,” Cloud said in an email. “Stores will still be open, so when you do go out, keep on wearing your masks and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer.”

Impact on businesses

The new restrictions are another blow to businesses at a crucial time of year. A significant portion of sales happen during the holiday shopping season, and a loss will make it difficult to recover in the first three months of 2021, when business is traditionally slower.

While the new restrictions will make it more tempting than ever to do holiday shopping through giant online sites like Amazon, it is very important for residents to try and think local first, said Guy Occhiogrosso, president/CEO of the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“If I still want to choose local while staying socially distant, I can do that,” Occhiogrosso said, noting that many local companies have systems in place that make online ordering almost as easy as online retail giants.

Hanson said they are thankful for the customers that are responding to the buy local message.

“We’ve received so many messages from customers saying that they are thinking about local businesses first,” Hanson said, adding that new online users to Village Books are pleasantly surprised to find they can talk to an employee if there is a question or issue.

Not all the local businesses have made the switch over to online/curbside/delivery, so it wouldn’t surprise Occhiogrosso if a segment of stores or restaurants do shut down for the holidays or until restrictions are lifted.

“My advice for retailers who don’t have an online system in place is to invest in one this week,” Occhiogrosso said.

Hanson said online sales at Village Books has grown exponentially, and customers appear to be embracing other services the store is offering, like building a customize care/holiday package after customers send in a list of preferences about the person receiving the gift.

“I’m always surprised at how much they like my shopping choices,” Hanson said with a chuckle.

One other thing to keep in mind is that the entire country is under a strain right now and that there is a lot of improvising happening, Hanson said. Being patient is important these days, he said, along with being flexible when it comes to gifts.

Patience will be needed not just for holiday gift shopping, but at the grocery store as well.

Tammie Hetrick, incoming president and CEO of The Washington Food Industry Association, is asking shoppers to please not take their frustrations out on store employees, who are just doing their jobs by following the regulations.

“Grocers do not make these regulations, but they are required to enforce them. Like you, we are adjusting to new and ever-changing rules about how to shop safely during this unprecedented time,” Hetrick said in a news release.