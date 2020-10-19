Whatcom County sees three new COVID-19 cases, state reports Monday

Three more Whatcom County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Health reported Monday, Oct. 19, but no new deaths were reported over the weekend.

The county now has seen 1,518 confirmed cases and 49 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. That means that 3.2% of the Whatcom residents who have tested positive for COVID during the pandemic have died.

The state Department of Health data also shows Whatcom County has had 104 hospitalizations (no change from Sunday) and 74,193 tests have been performed (an increase of 630 from Sunday).

The Lummi Public Health Department on Sunday evening announced in a Facebook post that two more test results came back positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of Lummi community members infected during the pandemic to 69. The community currently has six active cases, according to the Lummi health department, which has tested 2,019 people. Three community members have been hospitalized, but none have died.

As of Friday, Oct. 16, the Nooksack Indian Tribe reported that only one community member — a non-tribal employee — has been infected of 1,196 people tested.

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard, last updated Monday, for data as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, showed that Whatcom County is making three of four Phase 2 metrics goals.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target rate of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents every 14 days with a rate of 51.0.

▪ Whatcom had an average COVID-19 testing rate per 100,000 people over a week of 240.6. No goal was stated for this metric, however, the overall statewide number was 236.1.

▪ Whatcom is making the target of less than 2% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 during the past week with a rate of 1.7%.

▪ Whatcom is making the target of less than 80% of all licensed hospital beds occupied by patients with 71.0% reported by the state.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ Whatcom is making the target of less than 10% of all licensed hospital beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients with 1.2% reported by the state.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported to The Bellingham Herald on Monday that it was treating three patients for COVID-19, an increase of one from Sunday.

Western Washington University’s most recent on-campus student COVID testing data shows that, since Sept. 15, WWU has tested 4,343 students, five of whom had positive tests.

Numbers elsewhere





COVID-19 cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Monday afternoon:

▪ The U.S. has more than 8.2 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and 220,046 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 40.2 million reported cases and 1.1 million deaths.

In Washington state, the most recent numbers from the Department of Health were reported Monday afternoon:

▪ 98,661 reported cases, an increase of 460 from data on Sunday.

▪ 8,077 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increase of 59 from data Sunday.

▪ 2,244,336 total tests, an increase of 13,551 from data Sunday.

▪ 2,258 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday — an increase of 19 from Friday — meaning that 2.3% of the state residents who have tested positive for COVID during the pandemic have died.

Phased reopening





Gov. Inslee on Tuesday, Oct. 13, moved all counties in modified Phase 1 to Phase 2, but his July 28 extension of an indefinite pause on counties moving ahead in the Safe Start Washington plan remains in place. That came a week after Inslee loosened some restrictions for activities and businesses.

That means 22 counties — including Whatcom — are in Phase 2 and 17 counties are in Phase 3.