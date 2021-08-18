This ‘monumental’ step toward more sustainable shipping taken in Bellingham

The Sea Change, a 70-foot-long ferry that can hold 75 passengers, is launched Thursday, Aug. 12, in Bellingham Bay. It was built by Bellingham-based shipbuilder All American Marine and investment company SWITCH Maritime. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Bay was home to a noteworthy moment in the effort to reduce planet-warming emissions from ships and boats this week. The first hydrogen fuel cell-powered vessel in the U.S. was officially launched on Thursday, Aug. 12, and will soon begin trips in California’s Bay Area, according to a news release from Bellingham-based shipbuilder All American Marine and investment company SWITCH Maritime.

The launch is a “monumental step” in the U.S. maritime industry’s sustainability journey, the news release said.

Hydrogen has been identified by some as a critical technology in decarbonizing the shipping industry, which is a famously tricky sector to reduce emissions in. Most maritime vessels run on fossil fuels like gas or diesel, and shipping accounts for 3% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a 2020 study from the International Maritime Organization.

You might remember hydrogen from your high school chemistry class — it’s the simplest of the elements on the periodic table. When hydrogen fuel is consumed in a fuel cell, it produces only energy and water, making it a zero-emissions fuel.

The vessel launched this week in Bellingham, named Sea Change, is a 70-foot-long ferry that can hold 75 passengers. It was developed to test and prove the viability of hydrogen fuel cell technology in the commercial maritime industry, according to the All American Marine and SWITCH Maritime news release.

“By working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, with innovative technology partners, and with best-in-class shipyards such as All American Marine, we can make the transition to decarbonized shipping a reality today,” said Pace Ralli, co-founder and CEO of SWITCH, in a statement. “We don’t have to wait.”

SWITCH is building a fleet of zero-carbon maritime vessels and commissioned All American Marine to construct Sea Change due to the company’s status as “a leading builder of hybrid-electric vessels” in the country, the news release said.

The project was funded in part by a $3 million grant from the California Air Resources Board.