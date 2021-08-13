Want to load up on free comic books? Here are the details of the Bellingham event

Django Bohren, the owner of the Comics Place, is hosting the 20th annual Free Comic Book Day Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15, at 105 E. Holly St., Bellingham. The Bellingham Herald

A popular pre-pandemic event is back with new procedures to keep children safe.

The Comics Place in downtown Bellingham is hosting the 20th annual Free Comic Book Day Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15. Those 12 and older will need to show proof of vaccination from COVID-19 to participate in order to help protect the unvaccinated children, said co-owner Django Bohren. Masks will also need to be worn while in the store.

The event is usually held in May, but was pushed to August after the store reopened earlier this summer. The store is asking customers to stop by the store at 105 E. Holly St. before the event to get on the list to participate, but customers can also arrive the day of the event with proof of vaccination.

The Comics Place will have a variety of free comic books available over the two-day event. The store will also have some of its other products on sale. Bohren said in an email that while there was a short break at the beginning of the pandemic, the release schedule for new comic books is just as healthy as ever.

The Comics Place was one of the last downtown retailers to fully reopen, doing so earlier this summer. Bohren said since opening it’s been very busy.

“Summer is always a busy time for us, but folks have missed being in the shop, so we’re seeing a lot of people coming in and enjoying being back in this place,” Bohren said.

For further details, visit the store’s website.