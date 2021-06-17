This employee-owned Ferndale manufacturer acquired by Seattle firm, plans to grow

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

An employee-owned Ferndale manufacturer is being acquired by a Seattle-based private equity firm that plans to get its products to more people.

Superfeet announced in a news release that it is joining forces with Westward Partners. Westward will take over majority ownership of the company, which is owned by employees through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. Westward focuses on Pacific Northwest companies. Its portfolio includes Cascade Coffee and Grant Aviation. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“Superfeet has incredible product, a world-class team, a values-driven culture, and a solid vision for the future. Together we plan to grow the brand, product portfolio and geographic reach, ultimately getting Superfeet to more of the people who need them,” said Erik Tolzmann, founder and partner at Westward Partners, in the news release.

The plan for Superfeet is to add Westward’s distribution channels not currently being used by Superfeet to expand its reach, according to the news release.

Superfeet is known for manufacturing insoles and shoes. Its sister company, Flowbuilt, has the 3D printer technology and is also in Ferndale. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Superfeet shifted some of its operations to making personal protective equipment to combat the virus, including producing and distributing more than 40,000 masks.

With the sale, the company will transition to a limited liability company.