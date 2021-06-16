Longtime employee-owned Bellingham company hires a new president

Dena Lund will be president of employee-owned Anvil Corporation, an engineering/design company that works in the energy industry in Bellingham, starting Thursday, July 15. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A large employee-owned company based in Bellingham has hired a new president.

Anvil Corporation announced in a news release that Dena Lund will take over as president starting Thursday, July 15. She will take over for Gordy Lindell, Anvil’s current president, who will serve as managing director through the end of 2021 and then return as chairman of Anvil’s board of directors in January 2022. John Mahoney served as president until leaving the company in October 2020.

Lund joined Anvil in 2019 as an independent board director. According to the company she has decades of field operations/engineering experience, including working as chief operating officer at Sterling Energy Investments.

With offices near the Bellingham International Airport, Anvil employs around 280 people in Bellingham and approximately 435 across the U.S. It has offices in Alaska, Montana, California and Colorado. Aside from the new president, there are no other immediate changes for the company, which has had an employee stock ownership plan since 1996.

The company, founded in 1971, works on a variety of engineering/design projects in the energy industry and has done work for all the refineries in Whatcom and Skagit counties.