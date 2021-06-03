Alaska Airlines unveils flight plans for the Everett airport, with these new destinations

With more people traveling again, Alaska Airlines announced plans to resume its full schedule of 18 daily flights out of Paine Field airport by at least next spring.

The airline said it is increasing its daily flights from the current level of five at the Everett airport to 13 later this fall.

“It has definitely been a difficult stretch, but our commitment to Paine Field never wavered,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines in a news release. “Our guests love the convenience of the airport. Next year, as we continue to offer additional flights, we’ll be in a position to resume our full allotment of 18 departures every day to the places our guests want to fly to the most.”

One new destination getting started in November from Everett is a seasonal flight to Tucson, Arizona.

Starting Thursday, June 17, the five flights from Everett will be to Las Vegas; Orange County, California; Phoenix; San Diego; and San Francisco.

Boise, Idaho, and Spokane will be added in September. In October flights return to Palm Springs, California.

Through Bellingham International Airport, Alaska only offers daily flights to Seattle. Allegiant Airlines has six flights to the Western U.S., while Southwest Airlines announced plans to start offering flights out of Bellingham but hasn’t named the destinations yet.