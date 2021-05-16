Want to hang out with some cute pups? A dog lounge has opened in downtown Bellingham

These coonhound puppies are taking a break at Are You My Human? Dog Rescue & Lounge on Cornwall Avenue. The new business allows people to hang out with puppies and also provides adoption services. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Here’s a roundup of retail activity around Whatcom County:

▪ A new business in downtown Bellingham is giving residents a chance to hang out with or even adopt some cuddly buddies.

On Saturday, May 8 Devin and Samantha Parks opened Are You My Human? Dog Rescue and Lounge at 1307 Cornwall Ave., near the Greenhouse store. Customers can go on the business website and pay for a 50-minute slot to hang out and play with dogs of all ages. The dogs will come from a variety of rescue programs, including Stripes Rescue, and are available for adoption.

Devin Parks said in an email that he’s always had a passion for dogs and has worked at pet-related businesses.

Parks said they are not planning on a cafe-style format because they want to focus more on helping dogs find their right humans. The business will have some pet supplies for purchase.

While the focus is finding the right human for the dogs, Parks expects many of his visitors will be people who can’t adopt right now.

“I do expect to see more guests who just need the doggy therapy to fill either the void left by a dog passing away/moving away/ or not being able to own for different reasons,” Parks said.

Parks said that the business has already been well-received by the community.

“It’s been amazing to know that I could help bring happiness to this many people,” Parks said.

The business is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week, closed on Mondays. Further details, including booking a reservation, can be found on its website.

▪ Based on what’s being posted on social media, local businesses are definitely hoping for a bit of compassion and understanding from customers as the transition begins toward the reopening phase during this COVID-19 pandemic.

After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement about relaxing some of the rules around face coverings and plans to fully reopen by the end of June, business owners are adjusting in ways they think is best for their employees and customers.

Some are keeping the face covering rules in place, some are leaving it up to customers. Businesses like gyms are awaiting further guidance from the health department about rule changes in how they operate. For those posting about keeping the mask rules in place, they list a variety of reasons why, including the desire to wait until all employees are fully vaccinated.

At least for the next few weeks, the rule of thumb is to have face coverings with you and check to see what rules are posted for the specific business before entering.

▪ More Birch Bay businesses are in the reopening process as pandemic conditions improve along with warmer, drier weather. The C Shop candy store opened on Friday, May 7, for its 50th summer season. Current hours are 1-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It is at 4825 Alderson Road.

Station 49, which is the family entertainment center that includes go-carts and miniature golf, is now open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. It is at 4620 Birch Bay Lynden Road. Check its website for details, including upcoming live events.

Birch Bay Waterslides has noted on its Facebook page that it plans to have an announcement on June 1 about an opening date, aiming for around the end of June.

▪ The Local Public House announced that it is reopening its indoor area to the public at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. According to a Facebook post, the business will focus on having The Annex section of the business open until it is running at full speed. The restaurant/bar will also a new cocktail and food menu.

The Local is at 1427 Railroad Ave., near WTA’s downtown Bellingham station.

▪ The Subway sandwich shop on Lakeway Drive in Bellingham recently closed. According to Subway’s website, there are eight other locations in Bellingham that are open.

▪ A liquor license application was submitted for a restaurant to go into 520 Cherry St. in Sumas. The proposed name is Nori Sushi & Teriyaki and the applicant is Young Chul Har.

▪ On the business remodeling front, Taco Bell has submitted an application to remodel its restaurant at 100 E. Stuart Road near Walmart. Remodeling permits were also submitted for the former Boston’s restaurant building near Bellis Fair. The new business, according to the application, is Sliced Family Eatery.

▪ Vitality Bowls is celebrating its two-year anniversary May 22-23 with discounts on its acai bowls and prize giveaways.

Vitality Bowls is next to the Regal Barkley movie theater.