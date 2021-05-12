With pipeline issues plaguing the Southeast, what will it mean for Whatcom’s gas prices?

Washington state drivers should expect a slight increase in gas prices heading into Memorial Day Weekend, but it will be driven by rising demand and not by the supply issues that are currently gripping the southeast portion of the U.S.

Several states in the Southeast are dealing with shortages and gas station closures because of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. That shutdown is expected to be short-lived and isn’t yet impacting West Coast supplies, since it doesn’t get refined oil from that region or pipeline, said Jennifer Cook of AAA Washington.

While impacted states have seen a jump in prices, Washington state prices are in line with 2019 and 2018, Cook said. This area tends to be impacted quickly when there are disruptions to refineries and pipelines up and down the West Coast.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Whatcom County was $3.52 on Wednesday, May 12, according to the AAA Washington fuel report. That’s up 18 cents in the past month but at a similar level as 2019 ($3.54) and 2018 ($3.39). A year ago the average price was at $2.15 a gallon as the area dealt with low demand from tight restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While more people are traveling compared to a year ago, Cook doesn’t expect activity to reach pre-pandemic levels this summer, and supply remains strong along the West Coast. Demand for gas in Whatcom County also is expected to remain low compared to before the pandemic because border traffic remains restricted to only essential travelers, so fewer Canadians will be filling up locally.

After Memorial Day weekend, Whatcom County gas prices typically plateau, Cook said.

“In 2019, which matches our current price, Washington gas prices peaked at Memorial Day at $3.54, then slowly started to decline the remainder of the year. If there are no major disruptions to our local supply or distribution, we would expect to match this pattern,” Cook said in an email.