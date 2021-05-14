Ferndale manufacturer gets state economic grant to continue expansion, hire more workers

A new Ferndale manufacturer is getting an economic grant to help expand its operations.

The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded the Regional Economic Partnership at the Port of Bellingham a $100,000 economic development grant. The partnership will use that grant to assist 360 Modular Building Systems as it begins ramping up operations and hiring workers.

The grant will specifically go toward expanding some office space, as the company begins hiring 12 employees for that work, said Allen Gordon, president and CEO of the company. Since it got going at 5530 Nordic Place near the Ferndale Haggen store in December, the company has hired 24 employees, 18 of which work on the manufacturing floor. Gordon estimates they will have 60-80 employees when it reaches full operation.

“We’re pleased to be able to help the port and its partners support this exciting expansion project in Whatcom County,” said Lisa Brown, commerce director, in a news release. “Innovative manufacturers like 360 Modular Building Systems have tremendous potential to create good, family-wage jobs and fuel sustainable economic growth in Washington’s rural communities.”

The company builds pre-fabricated buildings, such as homes, apartments and hotels, which are then shipped in pieces to the job site for quick assembly. It also recently built 50 individual emergency weather shelters in Bellingham.

Gordon said in an interview that ramping up is going a little slower than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as things continue to improve they are looking at a wide range of new projects, mostly residential. Many of the new projects they are looking at are in a 90-mile radius of Ferndale, he added.

One other challenge for the company right now is the spike in material costs, particularly lumber. As the economy gets back on track and supply chains recover, he’s expecting those prices to start coming down.

The agency that helped put together the grant, the Regional Economic Partnership, is funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce, Whatcom County, the port, and the City of Bellingham.