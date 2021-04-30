Outdoor clothing in a backyard setting: This Bellingham business is finding sales outside

Gladstone Outdoors offers a variety of outdoor clothing sample products, including from brands such as Smartwool and Helly Hansen, outside at 301 Gladstone St. in Bellingham. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Starting a business in a pandemic is difficult, but two entrepreneurs have figured out a way to adapt with a store in an outdoor setting.

Last spring, Western Washington University graduate Sean Kilkenny and his friend Jackson Ratcliffe started Gladstone Outdoors, a pop-up business that focuses on outdoor clothing. The pop-up business springs to life in the driveway and yard of a York neighborhood house at 301 Gladstone St., with the first sale of the year happening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1. Going forward, they plan on having more weekend sales a few times a month, Kilkenny said in an email.

They sell sample products, ranging from casual to more specialized winter-wear and sailing attire from brands such as Smartwool and Helly Hansen. They also have more general items such as socks, hats, sunglasses and t-shirts. Because they are samples, many of the products are limited to medium or large sizes, depending on the brand.

Kilkenny said the idea of starting Gladstone Outdoors was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer both he and Ratcliffe were reluctant to take on typical entry-level jobs during the pandemic. Kilkenny’s father has been in the the outdoor clothing business for a long time, so he was aware of the idea of selling samples.

“We set a deadline three weeks out for our first sale without knowing how it would come together, and we figured the rest out as we went along,” Kilkenny said.

In setting up the business they began developing relationships with the companies, formed a limited-liability corporation and obtained the resellers permits needed to sell the product.

Since they were starting the business in the middle of a pandemic, they were able to plan around it rather than make adjustments like existing businesses, Kilkenny said.

“We knew that having our sales outside would be the best way to go because of cost, COVID, and enjoying the sunshine, and we were lucky that we had a parking lot available that was big enough,” Kilkenny said.

For further details about upcoming sales, visit the company’s Facebook page or its website.