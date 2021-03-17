Mechanical issues force Alaska ferry to make these changes to its Bellingham schedule

An Alaska ferry will arrive in Bellingham later than scheduled this weekend.

The M/V Matanuska was forced to cancel its southbound trip to Bellingham and its Friday, March 19, arrival because of a mechanical issue. The M/V Kennicott will begin its service early for the season, departing Bellingham at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.

If Matanuska’s mechanical issue is fixed, it is scheduled to be back in Bellingham on Friday, March 26. The Kennicott will make stops in Bellingham on alternate Saturdays in April, starting on April 3. The Alaska ferries are scheduled to make six stops in Bellingham in April and seven in May.

All passengers are being notified and rebooked or refunded as necessary. The new sailing schedule is available on the ferry’s website.