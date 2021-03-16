Longtime Bellingham customer service center to hire 80 workers in coming months

A Bellingham customer service call center is making a major hiring push in the coming months, with plans to add 80 people.

T-Mobile, which has a customer service center near Bellis Fair mall, is planning to hire the workers over the next five months, said Joel Rushing, senior communications manager at the company. The Bellingham call center currently employs 517 people.

Nearly all of the employees have been working from home during this pandemic, something the company continues to monitor closely, Rushing said. The company moved most of its employees to a work-from-home format last March.

The positions that T-Mobile is looking to fill are “associate experts” who handle the company’s customer service calls. The positions pay $16 an hour, plus sales commission and bonuses. It also has health benefits, 3.5 weeks of vacation and 11 holidays. It also offers tuition assistance for full-time employees.

The call center, which is at 340 W. Bakerview Road, has been around for more than 20 years and for much of that time as T-Mobile. Before becoming T-Mobile, it opened in August 1999 as a VoiceStream Wireless customer service center with 442 employees, according The Bellingham Herald archives. The workforce levels have fluctuated in that time, with reported levels between 250 and 650 employees.

Interested candidates can visit T-Mobile’s Careers page at t-mobile.com/careers, and search “Bellingham” for local job postings.