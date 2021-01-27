Saying marijuana offers an ‘underserved career opportunity,’ WWU offering business programs

The cannabis industry has boomed across the state in recent years, so Western Washington University will offer classes to prepare for a career in the business.

Western announced in a news release that it has adopted four new certificate programs focused on career preparation and skills development through its Professional and Continuing Education program. The university is partnering with a cannabis education company called Green Flower to offer classes in the marijuana business, agriculture/horticulture, healthcare and law/policy. The programs are expected to begin in March.

“Western has a strong tradition in supporting innovative educational opportunities in cannabis science education,” said Vice Provost for Outreach and Continuing Education, Robert Squires, in the news release. “These excellent professional and continuing educations programs provide further opportunities for Washington citizens to benefit from an area of underserved career opportunity.”

Ever since the first Washington state retail marijuana retail store opened in Bellingham in July 2014, sales have taken off locally as well as across the state. According to a new study from Washington State University, retail sales of pot totaled more than $40 million in Whatcom County in 2020, the eighth highest county total in the state. In 2015, Whatcom marijuana sales totaled a little over $8 million.

Last year the Washington cannabis sector contributed $1.85 billion to gross state product, according to the WSU study. Cannabis retail sales brought in $468.8 million in tax revenue in 2020, more than liquor/alcohol sales.

These four Western certificate programs are offered 100% online. Each 24-week program costs $2,950, and includes three eight-week courses. Students can complete their courses on a flexible schedule through instructor-led weekly modules, according to Western.

After completing a certificate, students will have access to Green Flower’s Employer Network, which provides priority access to open positions, hiring contacts, and networking opportunities within multiple large national and regional cannabis companies.

Enrollment is open now. For more information, visit wwu.cannabisstudiesonline.com.