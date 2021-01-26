After a successful Saturday trip, Seattle food truck will return to Whatcom County

Whatcom County residents will get another chance at a Dick’s food truck burger after a successful debut over the weekend.

Seattle-based Dick’s Drive-In announced on social media that it will back in Whatcom County 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. The truck will be at the Lummi Bay Market at 4839 Rural Ave., near Interstate 5 at the Slater Road exit.

The first trip to Whatcom County on Saturday, Jan. 23, was a popular one. Held on Bellingham’s waterfront district near the Granary Building, the line stretched across the undeveloped area and down the nearby West Laurel Street.