Longtime Bellis Fair retailer files for bankruptcy, begins closing sale

A longtime women’s clothing store at Bellis Fair mall in Bellingham is closing after the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Christopher & Banks announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 14, that it has begun a store closing sale at all of its stores nationwide. A tenant at Bellis Fair since 2000, it is currently near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The store is offering women’s clothing in a variety of sizes at 40%-60% off original prices, according to the news release. Store fixtures are also being sold as part of the closing sale.

Christopher & Banks online sales will continue. Closing discounts will not apply to online purchases.

While many national retailers were struggling before and during the pandemic, clothing stores have been especially hit hard by COVID-19 business restrictions. In Whatcom County, sales of clothing and accessories were down 50% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Christopher & Banks was founded in 1956 and currently has more than 400 stores across the U.S. The company currently has 13 stores across Washington state, including in Burlington and Lynnwood.

