More housing is planned to be built in Bellingham. Here’s where

Several construction projects are working through Bellingham’s permitting process:

▪ The third phase of Samish Station is making its way through the design review permitting stage.

An application indicates the Samish Station 3 will have 75 apartments and a rooftop deck area. Five stories of apartments will be built on top of a single-story concrete parking structure and community area, making it a six-story building.

The proposed site for this building is at 3619 Byron Ave., which was formerly home to El Albanil Mexican Restaurant before the building was demolished next to Interstate 5 and Samish Way.

A rendering of the proposed Samish Station 3, which is being built at 3619 Byron Ave. The proposed project will have 75 apartments and a single store covered parking area. Arbour North, submitted to the City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

▪ A neighborhood meeting was recently held for a proposed commercial building at 415 E. Holly St. The proposed building would be two stories with 1,640 square feet of space. It would be next to the Shell gas station. Commercial uses would be on the first floor, with offices on the second floor.

▪ A three-story, six-unit apartment building proposal is making its way through the design review stage of the permitting process. The proposed building would be built at 2105 Broadway, near Diamond Jim’s Grill.

▪ Two warehouses are proposed for 1504 Kentucky St., near Kulshan Brewing’s K2 facility. The two warehouses would each be 11,400 square feet in size.

▪ Townhouse and apartment building applications submitted to the city since the beginning of the year include projects in several different parts of Bellingham: eight townhouse applications in the 4200 block of Cameo Lane, five townhouse applications on the 1600 block of Sunup Loop and 12 townhome applications on the 4200 block of Braeburn Lane are all in the King Mountain area; three townhouse applications on 900 block of Ava Lane near Britton Road; and an application for a 15-unit apartment building on Ava Lane.