Macy’s to close 36 stores by the end of April. Here’s what that means in Bellingham

Macy’s is planning to close 36 stores by the end of April, including two in Washington state. kjones@idahostatesman.com

The Kennewick Macy’s store appears to have survived one more round of closures as the company continues to adjust to the new retail landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA Today reported that Macy’s is closing 36 namesake stores and one Bloomingdale’s store by the end of April. That’s in addition to nine stores the company recently closed,

Two Washington state Macy’s stores — one in Federal Way and another in Spokane — were on the list of closures. Macy’s currently has more than a dozen stores in Washington State including in the Seattle, Olympia, Tacoma, Bellingham and Tri-Cities areas.

Last spring Macy’s closed its department store in the Cascade Mall in Burlington.

Once known as Bon Marche, the main Macy’s Bellingham department store has been in this area for decades and was one of the original tenants when Bellis Fair opened in 1988. The company also has a smaller home store at Bellis Fair and a Furniture Gallery near Best Buy on Meridian Street.

USA Today reported that this latest wave of closures is part of Macy’s three-year plan to close around 125 stores, or about one-fifth of its total operations.