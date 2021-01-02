Bellingham Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Whatcom owner finds success in creating a virtual, takeout-only restaurant

Tanya and Brian Poag, owners of Jake’s in Lynden, recently opened Underground Burgers, a virtual restaurant that focuses on takeout/delivery in the Lynden area.
Tanya and Brian Poag, owners of Jake’s in Lynden, recently opened Underground Burgers, a virtual restaurant that focuses on takeout/delivery in the Lynden area. Courtesy to the Bellingham Herald Tanya and Brian Poag

Here’s a roundup of recent retail activity around Whatcom County:

Brian Poag has come up with an interesting way to keep going as a restaurant owner during this pandemic.

Poag, co-owner of Jake’s barbecue restaurant in Lynden, decided he needed a new way to address the restaurant restrictions, so he created a virtual restaurant focused on takeout food and delivery. At the end of September he opened Underground Burgers, which has become a hit in the Lynden area.

The idea was to create a simple, low-cost menu that only focused on takeout and delivery. The menu is basically burgers, waffle fries and soda, with Poag’s employees providing delivery in a five-mile radius of Jake’s. Underground Burgers is more streamlined than Jake’s, which continues to offer its more elaborate barbecue plates as it alternates between dine-in and takeout, depending on where things are with COVID-19 restrictions.

The roll out of Underground Burgers was low-key, with a few Facebook posts and a one-page website, Poag said in an email. He told the food service website Cambro that on a Sunday they announced they were opening on Tuesday. When they got started on that Tuesday, they had 50 online pre-orders.

Will Underground Burgers stick around after the pandemic has passed?

“That is a very tough question to answer. I have learned a lot during this pandemic, for sure, and probably the biggest lesson is that I really have no idea how or when this ends,” Poag said in the email. “I do know that I am going to fight for my business and my team. I also know that Underground Burger has been a big hit and we continue to explore how to make it better.”

A state liquor license application was submitted to put in a restaurant/cafe at 2430 James St., in the former Over Easy restaurant space near Trader Joe’s. The proposed business name is Thai Maison and the applicant is Arausha Lekhayananda.

Edaleen Dairy announced on Facebook that the Fairhaven store will take a winter break and be closed until March. The store, which focused on ice cream and milk products, is on 10th Street near the Village Green.

Also taking an extended break is Cicchitti’s pizza food truck, which announced on Facebook that it will be back in the spring.

While many events were put on pause during this pandemic, one that is back is Boomer’s Drive-In’s Boomuary anniversary sale. Customers can order any burger on the menu for $3.19. The sale starts Tuesday, Jan. 5, and goes through the end of February.

Being a traditionally popular event, Boomer’s recommends ordering online and prepaying, as well as ordering at off-peak times for those who want to avoid the extra wait time. Peak times are usually the lunch and dinner hour.

Covered outdoor seating construction continues to happen in Bellingham as an alternative dining experience during the pandemic. A big covered area was recently completed near Mallard Ice Cream on Railroad Avenue. Stones Throw Brewing in Fairhaven recently submitted a permit application for a covered seating area.

Follow more of our reporting on Whatcom Restaurants & Dining
See all stories
Profile Image of Dave Gallagher
Dave Gallagher
Dave Gallagher has covered the Whatcom County business community since 1998. Retail, real estate, jobs and port redevelopment are among the topics he covers.
  Comments  

News

South Carolina nonprofits get $25 mil in coronavirus aid

January 02, 2021 7:58 AM

National Business

Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment ‘as soon as possible’

January 02, 2021 7:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service