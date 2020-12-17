Longtime Bellingham print shop sold to regional organization

A longtime Bellingham printing shop is now under the ownership of a regional job training organization.

Northwest Center Services announced in a news release that it has acquired Lithtex NW. No changes are planned in terms of employees or the company name, and Lithtex NW co-founders and operators John Busch and Scott Wheeler will continue to lead the print shop as a division of Northwest Center Services. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Northwest Center is one of the nation’s largest organizations focused on disability inclusion programs and services, advancing equal opportunities for people of all abilities. The organization operates five other businesses in other industries, including building services, office staffing and commercial laundry.

Lithtex offers a wide range of printing services out of its Kentucky Street facility, which it acquired from Premier Agendas in 2013.

Northwest Center sees the acquisition of Lithtex NW as a geographic expansion of the organization’s employment services division.

“We are excited to enter the print industry — particularly as it aligns so well with our strategic plan to grow our businesses and expand our services and impact,” said Northwest Center President & CEO Gene Boes. “But it was the Lithtex NW reputation for delivering the highest quality service and products, connection to community, and focus on building customer relationships that made it the perfect fit for our organization.”

Along with its adult employment services, Northwest Center provides early intervention and early learning programs for children from birth to school age.