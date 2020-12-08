Bellingham Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

A longtime Whatcom eatery is making big changes as it looks for a way out of pandemic

A longtime restaurant is going through some significant changes, but it isn’t disappearing altogether.

The Hilltop Restaurant has decided it will be closed to the public during this stage of the pandemic. Owner Tom Kilpatrick said he will be handling some special catering-style orders that can be dropped off at homes and delivered to other places.

After 19 years of running the business, Kilpatrick told The Bellingham Herald that he also plans on selling the restaurant. While the pandemic has altered the landscape for eateries like his, Kilpatrick said he’s been doing this long enough that he wanted to give the restaurant a chance to move forward under new ownership.

The restaurant, which is at 5645 Meridian St. a few miles north of Bellingham, first opened in 1959. It’s been a very popular spot for its homemade breakfast and lunch menu, as well as its pies. A bigger Hilltop Restaurant was built on the property in 2004, around the time when the Guide Meridian also was widened.

For catering orders or inquiries about buying the business, call Kilpatrick at 360-920-1372.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Follow more of our reporting on Whatcom Business
See all stories
Profile Image of Dave Gallagher
Dave Gallagher
Dave Gallagher has covered the Whatcom County business community since 1998. Retail, real estate, jobs and port redevelopment are among the topics he covers.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service