A longtime Whatcom eatery is making big changes as it looks for a way out of pandemic

A longtime restaurant is going through some significant changes, but it isn’t disappearing altogether.

The Hilltop Restaurant has decided it will be closed to the public during this stage of the pandemic. Owner Tom Kilpatrick said he will be handling some special catering-style orders that can be dropped off at homes and delivered to other places.

After 19 years of running the business, Kilpatrick told The Bellingham Herald that he also plans on selling the restaurant. While the pandemic has altered the landscape for eateries like his, Kilpatrick said he’s been doing this long enough that he wanted to give the restaurant a chance to move forward under new ownership.

The restaurant, which is at 5645 Meridian St. a few miles north of Bellingham, first opened in 1959. It’s been a very popular spot for its homemade breakfast and lunch menu, as well as its pies. A bigger Hilltop Restaurant was built on the property in 2004, around the time when the Guide Meridian also was widened.

For catering orders or inquiries about buying the business, call Kilpatrick at 360-920-1372.

