Here’s a new way to support Whatcom businesses; Bellingham brewery closing

The Think Local gift card is a way to help local businesses that are struggling during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Sustainable Connections says the card can be spent at more than 100 participating Whatcom County businesses. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Here’s a roundup of recent retail activity around Whatcom County:

▪ For those looking for ways to support local businesses, there’s a new gift card option that could also earn you bonus money.

The Whatcom Think Local First Gift Card is now available at thinklocalfirst.org. People buying the card can write personal messages to send to family, friends and colleagues by email, text or physical copy, according to a news release from Sustainable Connections.

Those who receive the card can spend it at more than 100 participating Whatcom County businesses.

While supplies last, bonus gift cards will be given to those who purchase gift cards. For every $25 spent in gift cards, an additional $10 bonus gift card is awarded; for every $50 spent, $20 is awarded; and for every $100 spent, $40 is awarded. The bonus gift cards have an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2020, to ensure that the money benefits local businesses as quickly as possible.

▪ A new Glacier restaurant is open just in time for the ski season. The Heliotrope in Glacier opened in November at the former Milano’s space, near Graham’s Historical Restaurant. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant has a small menu with very big flavors, including dishes from Southeast Asian, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Details on the dishes are on its website.

▪ 122 West Brewing will not be reopening and the equipment is available for purchase, according to owner Gary Pickering. Details can be found on Facebook.

122 West Brewing took over the Melvin Brewing space at 2416 Meridian St. in 2019, offering food and beer, including to-go growlers.

▪ The Lummi Seafood Market has its online system operating just in time for crab season. The market, which is at 4920 Rural Ave., is taking online orders for curbside pickup 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Fresh crab is available starting Tuesday, Dec. 1.

▪ Chuckanut Brewery has decided to offer delivery in Bellingham. Food, beer and merchandise is all available to-go and delivered 1-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday by calling 360-752-3377, option 1, for delivery or online on its website.

▪ If you have a hankering for buffet food during the pandemic, Wonderful Buffet at 4365 Meridian St. has put together a to-go menu. To see the buffet takeout options, visit the restaurant’s website.

▪ Elizabeth Station continues to make adjustments trying to navigate through this pandemic.

After investing in an outside tent and heaters, the specialty beer market decided last week to take it down during the rapid fall rise in COVID-19 cases. Founder Patrick McEvoy said they are trying to strike a balance between surviving as a business and keeping people safe. Although outdoor seating is allowed for its pizza menu, he views this time as crucial for trying to help slow the spread.

The plan is to get the tent back up when cases start coming back down, possibly at the start of 2021. In the meantime, the business at 1400 W. Holly St. is staying focused on to-go/delivery of its pizza and beer.

McEvoy said in an email that he’s appreciated those who have been careful and done what they can to keep local businesses like his afloat by ordering online and following the pandemic requirements.

“We need to do whatever it takes to get cases down before we can get ‘back to normal,’” McEvoy said.

▪ Businesses teaming up during this pandemic is becoming more common, including the holiday shopping season.

Four downtown Bellingham businesses — Brazen Shop, APSE jewelry, Fringe Boutique and babygreens — are working together for a Shop Small Weekend promotion.

Customers who make a purchase through Monday, Nov. 30, will be entered in a drawing for a $100 shopping spree at those four stores. Buy something at all four stores and a customer gets four entries. Shopping can also be done online to be entered in the drawing.

Four winners will each receive four $25 gift cards, one from each store. Winners will be chosen on Tuesday, Dec. 1.