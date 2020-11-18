Whatcom food truck known for serving breweries will end its 10-year run this week

One of the stalwarts in the Whatcom County food truck scene has decided to end its 10-year run.

Owner James Pitzer announced on Facebook that this will be the final week for StrEAT Food, which serves a variety of healthy food with unique twists. Menu items include sandwiches, wraps and soups.

Pitzer said in the post that operating the food truck was a fun ride, but it has taken a toll on him and he is ready to try something else.

“It has been an honor to have been embraced by this community when I started this silly idea,” Pitzer said when reached for comment.

SteEAT Food was one of several food trucks that became a popular option during the rise of new Bellingham breweries in the last decade. Breweries, such as Kulshan, Stones Throw and Wander, wanted to concentrate on making beer, so they looked to food trucks to supply lunches and dinners.

The food truck will be at FrinGe Brewing in Ferndale 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Kulshan Brewing on James Street in Bellingham 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and at Wander Brewing in Bellingham noon to 9 p.m. on Friday.