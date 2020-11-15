Kids going stir-crazy during pandemic? A new option is opening in Fairhaven

For parents who have children ready to get out of the house during this pandemic, there’s a new option coming to Fairhaven.

Robin Smiley and Steve Reed are opening Bellingham Coding and Robotics Club at 1304 12th St., in the former Cobalt restaurant space. In addition to a computer and robotic/drone areas, the club has space for 3D printing. It will be geared toward those between third- and eighth-grade, but younger and older students are also welcome, Smiley said.

The club is currently accepting registration for a variety of classes, including TechGurls, which focuses on programs just for girls. The coding and robotic/drone programs have a project-based curriculum.

Opening a business during a pandemic is a challenge, but Smiley and Reed have developed an extensive health plan to help keep students free of COVID-19. That includes only having five students in the 4,000-square-foot space at a time, spaced seating arrangements, masks on students and staff as well as plenty of air filtration.

Smiley said she wanted to create a safe space for those who have been mostly stuck at home during the pandemic, adding that it is particularly important now that the rainy season is here and school winter vacations are coming. During the Friday after Thanksgiving and winter break, the club will be more of a camp format, creating an experience geared toward introducing children to coding and robotics.

Early on the club has seen a lot of interest from “pods” of children; small groups who have been together during this pandemic. After-school and evening time slots are also popular in the initial signups, Smiley said.

The club will have four instructors, with each having a lot of direct experience, including robotics, Reed said.

Tours of the club need to be scheduled ahead of time. Scheduling tours or more information can be found on the club’s website or by calling 650-207-5089.