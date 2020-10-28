Need a chocolate break Thursday? A local company is giving away several sweet items

From 8-10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, the Cruisin Coffee drive-thru at 319 Calluna Court in Cordata will be giving each customer a 12-ounce Hershey’s signature drink, half a breakfast sandwich, Erin Baker’s Mini Breakfast Cookies and a Hershey’s chocolate bar as part of its annual Customer Appreciation Day. AP

With all that’s going on these days, Cruisin Coffee believes customers can use a free treat so it’s partnering with Hershey Foodservice for its annual Customer Appreciation Day.

From 8-10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, the Cordata drive-thru will be giving each customer a 12-ounce Hershey’s signature drink, half a breakfast sandwich, Erin Baker’s Mini Breakfast Cookies and a Hershey’s chocolate bar.

The Cordata drive-thru is at 319 Calluna Court, near Whatcom Community College.

Cruisin Coffee typically has its customer appreciation day in the spring, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time Hershey is partnering with the company and wanted to participate as part of its own Heartwarming Campaign, which promotes the idea that the smallest gesture can make a big difference.

“Cruisin Coffee takes pride in being a part of the community, and giving away some of the most popular menu items is a way to thank everyone for their support and loyalty, especially during these past seven months,” said Ed Mack, owner and operator of the company, which has 13 stands across the state.

