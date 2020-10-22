Longtime local executive hired as CEO for national pet company

Prairie Pet Products has hired Ted Mischaikov as its new CEO. The company makes a variety of pet treats, including chew sticks for dogs. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A longtime local executive has been hired by a company that has plans for Bellingham.

Ted Mischaikov was hired by Prairie Dog Pet Products to be the company’s CEO. Mischaikov was previously president of Ferndale-based Healthy Pet until earlier this year. He also served as president of Trillium Corporation from 2000 to 2005 and has been active in the Western Washington University Foundation.

Prairie Dog Pet Products is headquartered in Abilene, Texas, and has a facility in Montrose, Colorado. In an email Mischaikov said they will soon be announcing “big plans” that involve Bellingham and the company, but didn’t elaborate further. Mischaikov did say that he will remain based in Bellingham but will be traveling regularly to those facilities.

The company, which has 250 employees, manufacturers freeze-dried, smoked and natural pet treats. It was recently purchased by a private investment firm called Kinderhook Industries, which manages more than $3 billion in capital.

“Ted has the energy and expertise to build effective teams around purpose and products,” said Thomas Tuttle, managing director at Kinderhook. “His commitment to quality, safety and sustainability will be the foundation of investment in our customers and consumers. Together we will significantly expand facilities, operational prowess and product range in raw, freeze-dried and frozen diets while innovating our smoked treats, natural parts and organic antler lines.”

CORRECTION: The photographer’s name on the Prairie Dog Pet Products photo was updated to Kelsey Kurtis Oct. 22, 2020. Corrected Oct 22, 2020