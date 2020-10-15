Looking for local seafood? There’s a new option coming to Bellingham’s waterfront

For those looking for seafood from the local fishing fleet, there’s a new option starting on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Bellingham SeaFeast has partnered with local fishermen, the Port of Bellingham and the Working Waterfront Coalition of Whatcom County to launch the Bellingham Dockside Market. It will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Gate 5-7 area of Squalicum Harbor and run until about 3 p.m.

According to a news release from the SeaFeast organization, oysters, frozen whole salmon, live crab, canned Albacore tuna is expected to be available on Saturday, along with anything else that is caught in local waters. Future sale dates and product availability will vary.

Here’s how it’ll work:

▪ Check the Bellingham Dockside Market’s Facebook page for updates on future sale days and times.

▪ Head to Squalicum Harbor, where there will be signs directing customers to gates 5-7.

▪ Pick your seafood, pay the fishermen directly.

Customers can also work out pre-order options or delivery with the participating fishermen.

Additional dates in October include Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 31. The market is expected to remain in place into early 2021, according to the news release.

The dockside market is a way to bring a new revenue source to a fleet that’s had a challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted traditional buyers of seafood, including restaurants. It was also a slow season in some parts of West Coast waters, including a very low Fraser River salmon run this past summer.

