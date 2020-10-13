Port of Bellingham receiving $7 million federal grant. Here’s what it’s going toward

The Port of Bellingham is getting significant federal funding for infrastructure improvements, including the shipping terminal near Waypoint Park.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray announced in a news release that the port will receive a grant totaling nearly $6.9 million dollars. The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program.

Along with electrical and broadband infrastructure improvements, the funding will upgrade the shipping terminal to accommodate larger ships with a wider variety of cargo, according to the news release.

“We’re all doing the best we can to stay safe during this uncertain time, but we can’t ignore the priorities that we know are critical to keeping our vital ports updated and healthy, and our state economically-competitive,” Murray said in the news release.

In addition to increasing capacity and cargo transportation efficiency at the port, the project is also expected to create hundreds of family-wage jobs, said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who also supported the grant funding.

Along with improving the barge facility, funds will be used to build a larger heavy load receiving area. The port will also improve the front of the terminal so vessels can safely tie up alongside the dock, said Mike Hogan, a spokesman for the port.

The improvements will give the port a chance to attract more breakbulk vessels, or good not in containers, such as timber. It will also allow the port to bring in specialty and oversized container shipments, Hogan said in an email. The timeline for making the improvements is 2021 and 2022.

After more than a decade of seeing little to no activity, the shipping terminal has seen sporadic use from new customers the past three years. That includes shipping timber to Asia and the large-rock contract that involves shipping them to the Columbia River jetty. The rock contract is still in place, but it is seasonal, Hogan said.